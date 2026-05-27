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Home > World News > WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs

WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that strengthening ties with India remains a top priority for US President Donald Trump.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that strengthening ties with India remains a top priority for US President Donald Trump. Photo: X
White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that strengthening ties with India remains a top priority for US President Donald Trump. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 08:13 IST

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said that strengthening ties with India remains a top priority for US President Donald Trump. He referred to Trump’s phone call with US Ambassador Sergio Gor and also highlighted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s four-day visit to India as important steps in boosting the partnership between the two countries.

Speaking with ANI, Desai said that the Trump administration and the Indian government are set to take the two countries to new highs.

“President Trump has consistently underscored his support for America’s strategic partnership with India, including on speaker phone with Ambassador Gor just days ago during an America 250 celebration in New Delhi,” he told ANI.

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Desai was referring to the direct moment of diplomacy when Sergio Gor placed his telephone against a microphone during grand celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, allowing the gathered dignitaries to hear Trump’s live address.

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. (Narendra) Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” Trump said during the call, reiterating, “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.”

Kush Desai also said that Marco Rubio’s “landmark” visit to India was built on Trump’s push to “expand bilateral ties and cooperation. Noting the outcome of the visit, he mentioned that PM Modi and Trump have a “close friendship”, which is focused on both countries’ growth.

“Secretary Rubio’s landmark visit to India built on the President’s push to expand bilateral ties and cooperation on trade and national security, including with the signing of a historic MOU on critical minerals. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a close friendship, and under their leadership, the Trump administration and the Indian government are set to take our two countries to new highs,” he said.

During Rubio’s visit, India and the US signed a bilateral Critical Minerals Framework, marking a milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations to ensure that the foundational elements required for advanced technology and energy are available within trusted networks.

This agreement builds upon the foundational groundwork laid in February 2026 during high-level meetings in Washington, DC, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), the official statement from the US Embassy said.

It further noted that through this framework, India and the United States will engage in international efforts to protect sensitive supply chains from coercive market practices and reduce our collective vulnerability to single-source monopolies.

The statement added, “The U.S. Government is mobilising unprecedented resources to secure critical mineral supply chains, supporting projects with more than $30 billion in letters of interest, investments, loans, and other support in partnership with the private sector. These investments, along with Pax Silica and our reinvigorated diplomatic and commercial engagement, are having a multiplier effect, mobilising private capital many times greater than government outlays, which will generate billions of dollars in new projects to secure our supply chains. These coordinated efforts span domestic and international projects, strengthening U.S. national security and economic competitiveness.”

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in a post on X, summarised the success of Rubio’s visit to India.
“It was an absolute honour to host my friend Marco Rubio in India for the past four days! We held productive meetings with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, and NSA Doval. We traveled through New Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur, celebrated America’s 250th birthday, and capped the visit with a highly successful Quad meeting.

America’s foreign policy is in outstanding hands with Secretary Marco Rubio at the helm!” he said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Shifts Cabinet Meeting To White House Amid Bad Weather, Delays Camp David Visit

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WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs
Tags: donald trumpKush Desaistrengthening tiesus presidentWhite House spokesperson

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WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs

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WH Spokesperson Kush Desai Says Donald Trump Administration and India Ready to Take Bilateral Ties to ‘New Highs
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