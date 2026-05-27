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Home > Business News > Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?

Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?

Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s was sentenced to six months in prison by a Singapore court, after judges found him guilty of contempt for breaking a bunch of court orders that were tied to Byju’s money related disputes.

Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months in prison By Singapore Court. What’s the case against him?
Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months in prison By Singapore Court. What’s the case against him?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 09:30 IST

Byju Raveendran, founder of embattled EdTech company Byju’s, was found guilty of contempt of court, giving him a prison term of six months by a Singapore Court. The ruling comes as a significant escalation in the legal battle against the once robust startup company, which has been under increasing pressure from investors, lenders and regulators in several countries. The Singapore court reports that Raveendran had repeatedly violated court rules on disclosure of his assets and not complied with directions given during the current proceedings. In addition to the jail sentence, he had to pay legal costs of about 90,000 Singapore dollars (about $70,500). 

What Is The Case All About?

The contempt proceedings are connected to a standoff between investors trying to recover losses related to Byju’s financial meltdown. The court reportedly had asked Raveendran to submit documents establishing his ownership and control of a Singapore based corporate entity, Beeaar Investco Pte, which had shares linked to the business. He had, however, ignored a number of court orders made since April 2024 that resulted in the imprisonment. The verdict further ordered him to hand himself over to the police and handed down a jail sentence of 27 months. The whereabouts of Raveendran is yet to be determined. 

US Money Lenders Claims

The latest setback comes on the heels of a growing number of legal challenges to Byju’s business operations abroad. According to Bloomberg report, in the US, lenders have been making claims associated with a $1.2 billion term loan that went bad during the company’s swift financial plunge. Raveendran had been held in contempt by a US bankruptcy court for not producing documents and responding to court discovery orders in the loan disagreement. Court documents said that Byju repeatedly failed to provide financial information relating to the special financing entity it had established in the United States for its international expansion plans, known as Alpha. 

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Downfall Of Byju’s

Byju’s quickly become one of the most successful startup stories in India, and during the pandemic, the company has accelerated at a fast pace, reaching a value of over 20 billion dollars at its peak. But the company subsequently was charged with governance shortcomings, late financial statements, aggressive growth and debt issues. Legal actions have been launched in various jurisdictions by several global investors, including those affiliated with Qatar Investment Authority, in an effort to recover investments and losses. 

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus

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Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?
Tags: business newsByju RaveendranByju Raveendran newsByjus founderContempt Of CourtEdtech Newshome-hero-pos-3Indian StartupSingapore CourtStartup Crisis

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Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?

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Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?
Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?
Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?
Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison By Singapore Court. What’s The Case Against Him?

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