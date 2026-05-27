Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

Stock Market Today: Even with upbeat global signals, Dalal Street kicked off on a rather cautious note on May 27, as the Nifty sat just under 23,900. The Sensex picked up 41.79 points, reaching 76,051.49, while the Nifty inched 16.50 points higher to 23,930.20. On the ground, market breadth seemed pretty upbeat, with 1,405 shares advancing against 827 sliding. Metal and pharma counters- like Hindalco, JSW Steel, NTPC, and Dr Reddy’s Labs- added some early lift, whereas Coal India, ONGC, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Infosys pulled a bit lower. Now the real puzzle is this: is it simply a sleepy start, or are traders quietly positioning themselves for a sharper push later in the day?

Stocks To Watch Today

Coal India

ONGC

JK Tyre

Siemens

Read More: Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus

Stock Market On Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices closed lower on May 26 amid heightened market volatility triggered by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and monthly F&O expiry-related positioning. The Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 76,009.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 118 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,913.70. Broader markets outperformed frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.5% and the Nifty Smallcap index advancing 0.35%. On the sectoral front, PSU Banks, private banks, realty, and consumer durables witnessed selling pressure, whereas FMCG and metal indices closed in positive territory, reflecting selective defensive buying across segments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

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