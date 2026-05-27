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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened cautiously positive despite strong global cues, with metals and pharma supporting gains while banking and oil stocks lagged. Investors remained focused on geopolitics, rupee weakness, and volatility concerns.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 09:34 IST

Stock Market Today: Even with upbeat global signals, Dalal Street kicked off on a rather cautious note on May 27, as the Nifty sat just under 23,900. The Sensex picked up 41.79 points, reaching 76,051.49, while the Nifty inched 16.50 points higher to 23,930.20. On the ground, market breadth seemed pretty upbeat, with 1,405 shares advancing against 827 sliding. Metal and pharma counters- like Hindalco, JSW Steel, NTPC, and Dr Reddy’s Labs- added some early lift, whereas Coal India, ONGC, ITC, HDFC Bank, and Infosys pulled a bit lower. Now the real puzzle is this: is it simply a sleepy start, or are traders quietly positioning themselves for a sharper push later in the day?

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (27 May, 2026)

        Stock Market Opening Bell @9:15 AM

          • Nifty 50: 23,925.80, up 12.10 points (0.051%)
          • Sensex: 76,036.23, up 26.52 points (0.035%)

          Indian markets opened marginally higher with Sensex and Nifty trading flat but positive, as investors balanced cautious global cues, geopolitical tensions, and selective buying ahead of the Bakri Eid market holiday.

            Stock Market Sectorwise performance

            Top Gainers: Hindalco, JSW Steel, NTPC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Eternal

            You Might Be Interested In

            Top Losers: Coal India, ONGC, ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys

            Rupee Watch

            The Indian rupee opened lower at 95.74 against the US dollar on Wednesday, compared to its previous close of 95.68. The slight weakness in the domestic currency reflected cautious global risk sentiment, persistent geopolitical tensions, and pressure from external market cues, as investors continued to closely track global developments and crude oil movements.

            Stocks To Watch Today

            Coal India

            ONGC

            JK Tyre

            Siemens

            Read More: Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus

            Stock Market On Tuesday

            Indian benchmark indices closed lower on May 26 amid heightened market volatility triggered by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and monthly F&O expiry-related positioning. The Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 76,009.70, while the Nifty 50 fell 118 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,913.70. Broader markets outperformed frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.5% and the Nifty Smallcap index advancing 0.35%. On the sectoral front, PSU Banks, private banks, realty, and consumer durables witnessed selling pressure, whereas FMCG and metal indices closed in positive territory, reflecting selective defensive buying across segments.

                (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

                Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

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                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session
                Tags: Bakri Eid market holidaycoal-indiaDalal StreetGainersglobal cuesHindalcoindian stock marketJSW SteellosersMarket Opening Bellmarket-volatilitynifty-50ONGCrupee todaysensex todaystock market newsstock market today

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                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

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                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session
                Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

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