DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Exam 2026 Scheduled For June 15; Check City Slip, Admit Card Update And Recruitment Details

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has very recently published the exam date of the CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 Computer-Based Test (CBT) in the context of DRDO recruitment. As per the official notification, the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 exam 2026 will be conducted on June 15, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the Tier 1 exam will qualify for participating in the Tier 2 CBT. The recruitment drive is being run through the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) for a total of 764 vacancies in various technical posts. DRDO had earlier announced the CEPTAM 11 Tier 1 result on 25 May 2026 on its official portal, the DRDO official website. Students can just go to the site and enter their application number and date of birth to check their results.

When will the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier 2 exam take place

As per the new/modified notification from DRDO, the Tier 2 computer-based test will be conducted on the 15th of June, 2026. The exam is to be taken by candidates who have been shortlisted through the Tier 1 exam.

Candidates applying for posts like Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A have to go for the Tier 2 examination. Candidates should now start preparing for the final stage, since the date has been officially announced. The recruiting agency has also notified candidates that more details concerning the exam centre, admit card, etc. will be soon posted on the official website.

When will DRDO city slip and admit card get released

The organisation has announced that the slip for city intimation for the exam will be released soon on the official website. Once the city details get released, the candidates will also get the chance to download their admit cards online. In addition to website updates, DRDO will also send important examination notices and alerts to candidates’ registered mobile numbers and email IDs.

It is advised for the candidates to constantly keep checking the official website to ensure they do not miss any important updates related to the examination schedule, reporting city allotment or the release of hall tickets. The admit card is likely to have important information such as exam centre address, reporting time, examination guidelines and other candidate information.

What is DRDO CEPTAM 11 recruitment process

The CEPTAM 11 recruitment is conducted for 764 vacancies under various technical categories. The selection process varies depending upon the post in which the applicant is applying. Candidates for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) are required to appear for Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations.

Candidates applying for the post of Technician-A need to qualify for three selection stages, namely, Tier 1, Tier 2 and the trade test. The recruitment process is for technical and support staff for various DRDO establishments and laboratories.

How to check DRDO CEPTAM 11 exam updates

To check for the latest updates related to the Tier 2 examination, candidates can simply do the following:

Go to the official website at drdo.gov.in

Open the CEPTAM page from the home page

Click on the latest Tier 2 CBT examination notice

Check the exam date, city slip and admit card-related information

Download and save the notice for future reference

Candidates are encouraged by DRDO to stay updated by checking the official portal for all recruitment-related notifications. Candidates are soon to receive follow-ups regarding city intimation slips and admit cards in the subsequent communication.

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