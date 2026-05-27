Cost Of Living In India in 2010 vs 2026: Salaries Rose Since 2010 — So Why Does Life Feel More Expensive In 2026?

Think back to 2010. Filling up your fuel tank did not feel like a financial decision. Grocery bills looked manageable, and ordering food outside was more of a treat than a monthly budget category. But what is happening in 2026? People are earning more, cities have evolved and lifestyles have changed. But many families still say the same thing: “Income increased, but saving became harder.”

That feeling is not necessarily in your head.

The way India spends — and what everyday life costs — has changed significantly over the past 16 years. Some essentials became much more expensive, while some categories experienced dramatic drops in prices. This leads to a widening gap between earning more and feeling financially comfortable.

So India has become more expensive – or has the way Indians live simply changed?

What does the Cost of Living Index actually mean?

A cost of living index is a tool to measure how expensive life becomes over time. It tracks broad spending categories like groceries, rent, transport, fuel, dining, utilities and daily essentials.

Importantly, it is not a direct measure of the rupees households spend each month. Rather, it is a yardstick of affordability and whether the cost of keeping up with the same lifestyle is changing.

To put it simply, if your income increases by 50% but your expenses increase by 80%, life may still feel more expensive.

Many Don’t Realise How Much Spending Has Changed Every Day

Here are some familiar costs, by comparison:

Item 2010 2026 Approx Change Amul Milk (1 litre) ₹22–33 ₹72 +118% to +227% Rice (1 kg retail) ₹18–22 ₹18–₹200+* Varies widely Petrol (Delhi, per litre) ₹56 ₹102 +82% Onion (1 kg avg.) ₹15–20 ₹22–25 +25% to +67% Mobile Data (per GB)** ₹250–300 ₹8–10 −96% to −97%

* Depends on quality and location

** Approximate comparison with early mobile internet pricing

One thing stands out immediately: almost everything became costlier except data.

Mobile internet may be one of India’s biggest affordability success stories. What once cost hundreds of rupees now costs single digits in many cases.

Did your money really lose value?

When people say, “money has less value today,” they are usually talking about purchasing power.

In simple terms, ₹1,000 in 2010 bought more groceries, fuel and everyday essentials than ₹1,000 does today.

That does not mean incomes stayed flat — but it helps explain why many households feel like salaries do not stretch as far as they once did.

There is another reason life feels costlier: The rupee and global pressures

It also has to be acknowledged that inflation at home is not the whole story. In 2010 the average rupee exchange rate was around 45.73 per US dollar. The rupee traded at about 95.7 to the dollar on May 27, 2026.

Why is that important?

That is because India imports products and commodities that affect day-to-day spending – most notably crude oil, fuel inputs, electronics and industrial goods.

And currency is only one layer.

Global disruptions, Middle East tensions, commodity volatility and supply chain shocks have repeatedly pushed energy prices higher in recent years.

The impact often works like a domino effect.

When oil becomes expensive, moving goods costs more. Those higher transport costs slowly filter into grocery bills, food delivery, household items and everyday services.

Families may not notice one dramatic jump – but they feel it through tighter budgets and slower savings.

But salaries rose too — are Indians worse off?

Not exactly.

Average annual salaries in India also moved higher between 2010 and 2026.

Metric 2010 2026 Approx. Change

Average Annual Salary ₹2.5–3 lakh, ₹3.85–4 lakh (+33% to +54%)

That sounds positive.

But with fuel up 82%, milk more than doubling and other household expenses continuing to climb, higher income doesn’t necessarily mean feeling richer.

This is often called a squeeze on purchasing power by economists.

Then why does India’s cost of living index look lower?

At first glance, some international comparisons suggest India became cheaper.

Index 2010 2026 Cost Of Living Index 28.71 18.92 Rent Index 9.58 4.35 Grocery Index 30.99 21.62 Restaurant Price Index 23.86 15.55

But that does not mean households are paying fewer rupees.

These indices compare India against expensive global cities.

Lower scores may simply mean India remained relatively affordable internationally, currency moves changed comparisons or affordability improved in some areas.

The key takeaway: lower global rankings do not automatically mean lower monthly spending for Indian households.

What does living in India cost today?

Latest estimates suggest:

Family of four: ~₹98,867 per month (excluding rent)

Single person: ~₹27,603 per month (excluding rent)

But actual experience varies depending on city, transport, rent and lifestyle.

India’s Costliest Cities In 2026

Rank City Cost Of Living Index Purchasing Power 1 Mumbai 24.6 66.4 2 Gurgaon 23.4 110.8 3 Pune 21.4 150.0 4 Delhi 21.0 74.8 5 Bangalore 20.7 119.4

One interesting insight: the most expensive city is not always the hardest place to build wealth — local purchasing power matters too.

Inflation is rising again — and your wallet may already feel it

If groceries and monthly expenses feel heavier this year, recent inflation data may explain why.

India’s retail inflation rose to 3.48% in April 2026, up from 3.4% in March, according to MoSPI.

The updated CPI framework now reflects how households spend today, giving more weight to non-food categories and modern consumption patterns.

At the same time, food remains one of the biggest pressure points.

Food inflation accelerated to 4.2% in April from 3.87%.

That’s significant because people feel food inflation quickly — in grocery bills, eating out and monthly savings.

Even if headline inflation seems to be under control, households can still feel the pinch as a result of changes in daily spending patterns.

The bottom line: It is more than inflation

The story of 2010 vs 2026 is not just that prices went up.

Salaries increased too — but many essentials rose faster. Fuel, food and household items took over budgets, and digital services became cheaper and changed consumption.

That’s why the feeling that life is more expensive is not always perception. It’s usually a combination of inflation, shifting lifestyles, changing spending patterns and lower increases in purchasing power.

Perhaps the real question in 2026 is not:

“How much more do I make?”

But:

“How much more can I get for my money?”

Also Read: Why Air India And IndiGo Are Slashing Domestic Flights Across India From June 1? Explained

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)