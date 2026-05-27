Gold Rate Today On 27 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 27 May 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East remained firm on May 27, 2026, as investors continued tracking geopolitical tensions, global inflation worries, and movements surrounding the fragile ceasefire situation in West Asia. International gold prices steadied near $4,522 per ounce, keeping bullion markets across the Gulf active and sentiment-driven. Retail gold demand in regional hubs like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait also reflected cautious optimism as buyers closely monitored daily price swings. With safe-haven demand still strong and currency fluctuations influencing local rates, gold continues to remain one of the most closely watched assets across Middle Eastern markets this week.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

The 24K gold price in Dubai today stood at AED 543.75 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at AED 503.50. Meanwhile, 21K gold traded at AED 482.75, and 18K gold at AED 413.75 per gram. Dubai’s gold market continued reflecting stable global bullion sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and cautious investor positioning.

Saudi Arabia

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia remained closely aligned with broader Gulf market trends on May 27. The 24K gold rate stood at SAR 543.51 per gram, supported by stable international bullion prices and continued safe-haven demand. Traders and retail buyers remained cautious as regional geopolitical tensions and currency movements continued influencing sentiment across commodity markets.

Oman

Gold prices in Oman remained largely steady, tracking stable global bullion trends and cautious investor sentiment. The 24K gold rate stood at OMR 57.35 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at OMR 53.70. Meanwhile, 18K gold traded at OMR 43.80 per gram across major jewellery stores in Muscat.

Qatar

In Qatar, 24K gold prices were recorded at QAR 528.50 per gram on May 27, mirroring steady trends seen across the Middle East bullion market. Investors continued monitoring global gold movements, regional conflict developments, and inflation-related concerns, all of which kept precious metal prices relatively elevated and market sentiment cautiously optimistic.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s gold market also reflected stable pricing trends, with 24K gold trading at KWD 44.85 per gram. The bullion market remained supported by resilient global gold prices and persistent safe-haven buying interest. Market participants across Kuwait continued watching international developments closely as geopolitical uncertainty maintained pressure on global financial sentiment.

Bahrain

Gold prices in Bahrain also reflected mild movement in line with international market trends on May 27. The 24K gold rate stood at BHD 55.90 per gram, while 22K gold traded at BHD 52.20. Additionally, 18K gold prices were recorded at BHD 42.70 per gram in local markets. Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (27 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 26, 2026

Country Currency 18K Gold 22K Gold 24K Gold UAE AED 413.75 503.50 543.75 Saudi Arabia SAR 408.20 498.91 544.26 Qatar QAR 412.50 504.00 547.00 Oman OMR 43.80 53.70 57.35 Bahrain BHD 42.70 52.20 55.90 Kuwait KWD 33.62 41.15 44.83

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate May 27, 2026 (Today) AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75 May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75 May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50 May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41 May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25 May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00 May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25 May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50 May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86 May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50 May 14, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 592.00 AED 563.75 AED 576.00 May 13, 2026 AED 566.25 AED 524.25 AED 595.00 AED 564.00 AED 567.94 (Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)