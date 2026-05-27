Gold Rate Today On 27 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 27 May 2026: Gold prices across the Middle East remained firm on May 27, 2026, as investors continued tracking geopolitical tensions, global inflation worries, and movements surrounding the fragile ceasefire situation in West Asia. International gold prices steadied near $4,522 per ounce, keeping bullion markets across the Gulf active and sentiment-driven. Retail gold demand in regional hubs like Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait also reflected cautious optimism as buyers closely monitored daily price swings. With safe-haven demand still strong and currency fluctuations influencing local rates, gold continues to remain one of the most closely watched assets across Middle Eastern markets this week.
United Arab Emirates (Dubai)
The 24K gold price in Dubai today stood at AED 543.75 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at AED 503.50. Meanwhile, 21K gold traded at AED 482.75, and 18K gold at AED 413.75 per gram. Dubai’s gold market continued reflecting stable global bullion sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and cautious investor positioning.
Saudi Arabia
Gold prices in Saudi Arabia remained closely aligned with broader Gulf market trends on May 27. The 24K gold rate stood at SAR 543.51 per gram, supported by stable international bullion prices and continued safe-haven demand. Traders and retail buyers remained cautious as regional geopolitical tensions and currency movements continued influencing sentiment across commodity markets.
Oman
Gold prices in Oman remained largely steady, tracking stable global bullion trends and cautious investor sentiment. The 24K gold rate stood at OMR 57.35 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at OMR 53.70. Meanwhile, 18K gold traded at OMR 43.80 per gram across major jewellery stores in Muscat.
Qatar
In Qatar, 24K gold prices were recorded at QAR 528.50 per gram on May 27, mirroring steady trends seen across the Middle East bullion market. Investors continued monitoring global gold movements, regional conflict developments, and inflation-related concerns, all of which kept precious metal prices relatively elevated and market sentiment cautiously optimistic.
Kuwait
Bahrain
Gold Rate Today (27 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 26, 2026
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.