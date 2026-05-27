Ravi Shastri Birthday: IPL 2026 Commentator’s Age, Career As India Coach and Player, Net Worth- All You Need To Know

Ravi Shastri Birthday: Ravi Shastri turned 64 on the 27th of May. The former Indian cricketer now turned commentator, continues to be an important figure in current cricketing world. Having had successful playing and broadcasting careers, Shastri is also recognized as one of the most successful coaches thanks to his stint with the Indian cricket team. Under his coaching, the Indian team became the first Asian team to win a test series in Australia in 2018-19. The team repeated the feat again in 2020-21 under Ravi Shastri’s coaching.

Ravi Shastri’s Age And Early Cricket Journey

Born on 27 May 1962, Shastri achieved the age of 64 in 2026. Mumbai-born Ravi Shastri made his debut for India aged 19, and became one of the nation’s key all-rounders during the 1980s and early 1990s. Starting as a left arm spinner, he quickly developed into a dependable opening partner, in both formats of the game, during a very competitive period of Indian cricket.

Ravi Shastri’s Cricket Career

Ravi Shastri played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs for India from 1981 to 1992. He scored over 6,900 runs at the international level and took more than 280 wickets in his career. Among the highlights of his playing career was receiving the Champion of Champions award at the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985. Shastri became the talk of the town when he won an Audi car after India lifting the title. He also became one of the few players in the world by hitting six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match in the domestic circuit in 1985, equalling Sir Garfield Sobers’ feat that was considered historic at that time.

Ravi Shastri as Team India Coach

Ravi Shastri went on to have a very successful period as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2017 to 2021. And captain Virat Kohli, India’s cricket team under the guidance of Shastri turned into one of the most powerful Test sides worldwide. The best moment for Shastri as a coach was when India achieved two historic Test series wins in Australia consecutively during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours. The emphasis on fast bowling and a very aggressive approach were the major changes that Shastri brought to India’s performances in foreign conditions. Even after stepping down from the coaching position, Shastri has continuously stayed connected with cricket as a commentator and analyst in ICC tournaments and IPL seasons.

Ravi Shastri Net Worth

Multiple media reports suggest that the net worth of Ravi Shastri is predicted to be about $10-12 million in 2026. His main sources of income are commentary contracts, brand endorsements, coaching assignments, and television appearances. Even today Shastri is still among the top cricket commentators in India and he regularly features in the main broadcasting panels during IPL and ICC events.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Fever Reaches WWE: Drew McIntyre Wears Sooryavanshi Jersey Ahead of SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator — WATCH Video