Apple To Roll Out Anti-Snatching Feature To Enhance Security And Prevent Theft — Check Details And Eligible Devices

Smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone security feature that will automatically lock the device when it detects that it has been snatched from the owner’s hand. The new feature will enhance the privacy of the device. The media reports suggest that the company may roll out this feature in upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold whereas in previous generation devices it will be later introduced through iOS update. Here are the details of the anti-snatching feature.



What Is Apple Planning



Phone theft is more common than people think. One moment your iPhone is in your hand, and the next, it is gone. Apple has added several security tools over the years, including Find My, Activation Lock, and Stolen Device Protection. But there is a big problem with all of these. If a thief grabs your phone while it is already unlocked, most of these protections do not help much. The thief can still get into your apps, messages, and even your Apple ID before any lock kicks in.

That is exactly the gap Apple is now trying to fix.



How the Feature Will Work



According to code spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple is building a feature that works a lot like Android’s Theft Detection Lock. The moment the iPhone senses it has been grabbed and taken away, it will lock itself automatically. It will use the phone’s accelerometer, which tracks sudden movement, to figure out if the device has been snatched. Apple Watch will also play a role here. If your iPhone suddenly moves far away from your paired Apple Watch, that will be another signal that something is wrong.

On top of that, the system will check whether the phone is connected to a familiar WiFi network or at a location like your home or office. If none of those conditions match, the iPhone will not just lock itself. It will also block access to the same sensitive areas covered by Stolen Device Protection, such as passwords and payment settings.



When Will It Come



Apple has not officially said anything about this feature yet. The details come from internal code that developers found, which means the feature is still being built and tested. There is no confirmed launch date. Fingers crossed it arrives with iPhone 18 Pro or at least through a future iOS update, because honestly, this kind of protection is long overdue.

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