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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil action drama 'Karuppu', despite the Tuesday effect managed to get into magical ₹250 crore club 12th day after its release. This is a major achievement for the Suriya starrer, as this signals an end in the box-office drought and also becomes his highest grossing film of all time.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12, X-@Suriya_offl
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12, X-@Suriya_offl

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 11:09 IST

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Tamil action drama ‘Karuppu’, despite the Tuesday effect managed to get into magical ₹250 crore club 12th day after its release. This is a major achievement for the Suriya starrer, as this signals an end in the box-office drought and also becomes his highest grossing film of all time.

 ₹250 Crore Club Breakdown

Metric Collection (Day 12 / Cumulative)
India Net (Day 12) ₹4.45 Crore
India Gross (Day 12)     ₹5.09 crore
Cumulative India Gross     ₹186.26 crore
Overseas Gross Tally     ₹69.00 crore
Worldwide Gross Total      ₹253.26 crore

What is Kuruppu’ Story And Why its Success is so Important for Tamil Cinema 

The story of Binu and her father who go to Chennai for liver treatment with gold to support the medical expenses are taken aback when their only fund for the treatment is stolen. This leads them in the corruption loop where they are entangled in the corrupt legal system which exploits them even more. Eventually they are helped by a guardian deity, Vettai Karuppu who disguises as a lawyer and helps them fight against the unjust and corrupt system in his own way.

Prior to Karuppu’s dream run, Tamil Nadu’s theatrical market was having a bad dry spell of nine months without any movie in the ₹100 crore club, last movie being Rajnikanth’s Coolie in August 2025. 

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Next Up: Suriya’s Upcoming Movies

Using the momentum from Karuppu, Suriya is looking towards a very busy schedule ahead of him. He is going to take turns while shifting from commercial cinema to experimental cinema and inevitable franchises.

    1. Vishwanath and Sons (July 2026)

Suriya is pivoting fast from the dark, intense tones of Karuppu to a wholesome family drama next month. Directed by Venky Atluri (known for Lucky Bhaskar and Vaathi), the film explores a unique age-gap love story. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, it features Malayalam breakout star Mamitha Baiju alongside Radhikaa Sarathkumar and marks a major South-cinema return for Bollywood’s Raveena Tandon. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, and the project is expected to aggressively target both the Tamil and Telugu family audiences.

    2. Karuppu 2 (In Development)
Speaking at a thanksgiving meet after Karuppu’s success Suriya hinted about the talks about a sequel to Karuppu is in the talking. “I am also waiting hopefully for the second instalment of Karuppu to be produced. I believe updates on it will be revealed soon,” the actor said with a smile, sparking speculation about a possible sequel announcement.

ALSO READ:  Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 11: Suriya’s Film Shows Strong Second Week Run, Approaches Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip
Tags: KaruppuKaruppu Box Office CollectionKaruppu Day 12SuriyaTrisha Krishnan

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 12: Suriya’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Worldwide Despite Sharp Tuesday Dip

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