Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

Lionel Messi Statue Discovered Unsafe: Kolkata's massive 70-foot golden Lionel Messi World Cup statue is set to be removed after engineers noticed it "swaying in the wind." Get the full story on the structural emergency, public safety concerns, and upcoming World Cup updates.

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’. Photo Gems- X
Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’. Photo Gems- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 19:26 IST

A giant golden monument to football icon Lionel Messi is to be taken down in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. The decision comes after authorities found the towering structure was physically unstable and posed an immediate safety risk.

On Wednesday workers were seen climbing the 21-metre (70-foot) structure, throwing ropes around its shoulders in an emergency bid to steady the design. The giant sculpture, which shows the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami talisman proudly holding the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft, was unveiled with huge fanfare just months ago during Messi’s high-profile “GOAT Tour” of India in December.

But local officials quickly decided that the prominent roadside attraction could no longer stand safely. Government inspectors had warned of major engineering flaws, Sharadwat Mukherjee, a lawmaker in West Bengal state, told AFP Wednesday.

You Might Be Interested In

“The statue of the Argentine football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government,” Mukherjee stated. Highlighting the immediate danger to the public, the lawmaker added, “We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.”

The installation looms directly over a heavily trafficked roadway, so teams moved rapidly Wednesday to bind the structure with heavy ropes. Still, the logistics of taking apart such a massive piece of engineering is proving to be a challenge, Mukherjee admitted.

“Removal has proved easier said than done,” Mukherjee explained, noting that a definitive timeline for the deconstruction remains fluid. “We are planning to remove the statue at the earliest opportunity.”

State representatives have not indicated whether the monument will be reinforced and re-erected elsewhere, or whether it will be scrapped altogether.

The structural accident arrives at a very important time for the veteran footballer in the international arena. Argentina will begin its much-anticipated title defence campaign at the World Cup against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City. The legendary forward has not yet officially confirmed his plans to play in the World Cup but global fans widely expect him to feature in what would be a record-equalling sixth tournament appearance. Four years ago, Messi was the undisputed pulse of the Argentinean side that lifted the trophy in Qatar.

India may have 1.4 billion people but it remains a cricketing superpower and has traditionally failed to shine on the football pitch, ranked 136th in the FIFA rankings, although the game has massive local support. Football has officially become the nation’s second-most favourite sport, according to new figures released by research firm Nielsen on Wednesday. And there’s no better way to reflect that than Kolkata’s deep, albeit now-wobbling, tribute to the Argentine master.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’
Tags: 70 foot Lionel Messi statue IndiaArgentina World Cup 2026 AlgeriaIndia second favorite sport footballKolkata football statue safety issuelionel messilionel messi goat tour indiaLionel Messi statue KolkataMessi statue swaying in the windNielsen football research IndiaSharadwat Mukherjee AFPWest Bengal Lionel Messi statue removed

RELATED News

SRH vs RR Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In SRH vs RR Eliminator Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

New Chandigarh Weather Today (27 May), SRH vs RR: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at Mullanpur Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Eliminator Is Washed Out?

Brazil national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, 5 Titles & Legendary Records

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs

LATEST NEWS

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

Who Is Chirag Patel? Indian-Origin Doctor Suspended In UK For Raping Patient After Giving Her Opioids

Iran-US Draft Deal May Reopen Hormuz Shipping, End Naval Blockade

Central Railway Announces Hike In Snack Prices From June 1

What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

Historic Boost For AMCA Project As Three Private Firms Enter Race To Build India’s Stealth Fighter Jet

Kim Se-ui Arrested Over AI-Faked Kim Soo-hyun Scandal

Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car

Motorola Smart Feed Controversy: Users Claim Amazon App Launches Were Hijacked With Hidden Affiliate Links

How to Fix Your Posture

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’
Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’
Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’
Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

QUICK LINKS