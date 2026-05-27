Kolkata’s Towering Lionel Messi Statue To Be Removed After ‘Swaying In The Wind’

A giant golden monument to football icon Lionel Messi is to be taken down in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. The decision comes after authorities found the towering structure was physically unstable and posed an immediate safety risk.

On Wednesday workers were seen climbing the 21-metre (70-foot) structure, throwing ropes around its shoulders in an emergency bid to steady the design. The giant sculpture, which shows the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami talisman proudly holding the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft, was unveiled with huge fanfare just months ago during Messi’s high-profile “GOAT Tour” of India in December.

But local officials quickly decided that the prominent roadside attraction could no longer stand safely. Government inspectors had warned of major engineering flaws, Sharadwat Mukherjee, a lawmaker in West Bengal state, told AFP Wednesday.

“The statue of the Argentine football legend in the city of Kolkata was found unsafe by engineers of the West Bengal government,” Mukherjee stated. Highlighting the immediate danger to the public, the lawmaker added, “We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind.”

The installation looms directly over a heavily trafficked roadway, so teams moved rapidly Wednesday to bind the structure with heavy ropes. Still, the logistics of taking apart such a massive piece of engineering is proving to be a challenge, Mukherjee admitted.

“Removal has proved easier said than done,” Mukherjee explained, noting that a definitive timeline for the deconstruction remains fluid. “We are planning to remove the statue at the earliest opportunity.”

State representatives have not indicated whether the monument will be reinforced and re-erected elsewhere, or whether it will be scrapped altogether.

The structural accident arrives at a very important time for the veteran footballer in the international arena. Argentina will begin its much-anticipated title defence campaign at the World Cup against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City. The legendary forward has not yet officially confirmed his plans to play in the World Cup but global fans widely expect him to feature in what would be a record-equalling sixth tournament appearance. Four years ago, Messi was the undisputed pulse of the Argentinean side that lifted the trophy in Qatar.

India may have 1.4 billion people but it remains a cricketing superpower and has traditionally failed to shine on the football pitch, ranked 136th in the FIFA rankings, although the game has massive local support. Football has officially become the nation’s second-most favourite sport, according to new figures released by research firm Nielsen on Wednesday. And there’s no better way to reflect that than Kolkata’s deep, albeit now-wobbling, tribute to the Argentine master.