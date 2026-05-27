US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

Iranian state TV has stated that Tehran has obtained a draft of an initial and unofficial framework outlining a possible understanding with the United States aimed at ending months of heightened tensions between the two countries. According to the report, the proposed framework includes measures that could restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to normal levels within a month. In return, the United States would withdraw military forces from areas near Iran and lift restrictions affecting maritime movement in the region.

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Could Return To Pre-Conflict Levels

The draft reportedly focuses on the resumption of commercial maritime activity through one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes. Iranian media said the arrangement would apply only to civilian and commercial vessels, while military ships would remain outside the scope of the proposal.

The framework also envisions Iran overseeing vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman, which has frequently acted as a regional intermediary in diplomatic negotiations.

No Final Agreement Yet, Says Tehran

Iranian officials stressed that the document remains a preliminary draft and has not been finalised. State television said Tehran would not begin implementing any commitments until there is what it described as “tangible verification” of corresponding actions by the United States.

🚨 BREAKING 🇮🇷 IRAN HAS COMPLETED THE DRAFT OF A PEACE DEAL WITH THE US. IF A DEAL IS REACHED, IRAN WOULD RESTORE STRAIT OF HORMUZ PASSAGE TO PRE-WAR LEVELS WITHIN ONE MONTH. US MILITARY FORCES WILL WITHDRAW FROM AREAS AROUND IRAN AND LIFT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE. THIS IS GIGA… pic.twitter.com/8Q3ll8aQyI — Wimar.X (@DefiWimar) May 27, 2026

The report added that if negotiators succeed in reaching a final agreement within the next 60 days, the arrangement could potentially be formalised through a binding resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistan Reportedly Playing Key Mediation Role

The emerging memorandum of understanding is said to be the result of indirect diplomatic contacts initiated after the conflict that erupted earlier this year. Iranian media claimed that Pakistan has played an important role in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington during the negotiations.

While neither side has publicly confirmed the full details of the reported framework, discussions are believed to be focused on reducing military tensions and restoring stability in the Gulf region.

Conflict Followed Escalation Between Iran And Israel

The diplomatic efforts come after a period of intense regional instability triggered by escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Earlier this year, both countries exchanged missile and drone attacks, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

The confrontation disrupted shipping routes across the Gulf and drew increased involvement from the United States military, prompting concerns about the impact on global energy supplies and regional security.

With negotiations reportedly continuing behind the scenes, attention is now focused on whether the proposed framework can evolve into a formal agreement capable of easing tensions and restoring confidence in one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

(Via Reuters Inputs)

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