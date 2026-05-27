LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike amca bilateral-trade whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Acclaimed Filmmaker Delhi crime news 2026 business news Box Office Collection Day 6 Former Kerala CM
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

Iran claims a draft understanding with the United States could restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and end maritime restrictions. The proposed framework reportedly includes a US military withdrawal from Iran’s vicinity, though Tehran says no final agreement has been reached yet.

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade - What's In It? (Via X)
US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade - What's In It? (Via X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-27 19:02 IST

Iranian state TV has stated that Tehran has obtained a draft of an initial and unofficial framework outlining a possible understanding with the United States aimed at ending months of heightened tensions between the two countries. According to the report, the proposed framework includes measures that could restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to normal levels within a month. In return, the United States would withdraw military forces from areas near Iran and lift restrictions affecting maritime movement in the region.

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Could Return To Pre-Conflict Levels

The draft reportedly focuses on the resumption of commercial maritime activity through one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes. Iranian media said the arrangement would apply only to civilian and commercial vessels, while military ships would remain outside the scope of the proposal.

The framework also envisions Iran overseeing vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Oman, which has frequently acted as a regional intermediary in diplomatic negotiations.

You Might Be Interested In

No Final Agreement Yet, Says Tehran

Iranian officials stressed that the document remains a preliminary draft and has not been finalised. State television said Tehran would not begin implementing any commitments until there is what it described as “tangible verification” of corresponding actions by the United States.

The report added that if negotiators succeed in reaching a final agreement within the next 60 days, the arrangement could potentially be formalised through a binding resolution at the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistan Reportedly Playing Key Mediation Role

The emerging memorandum of understanding is said to be the result of indirect diplomatic contacts initiated after the conflict that erupted earlier this year. Iranian media claimed that Pakistan has played an important role in facilitating communication between Tehran and Washington during the negotiations.

While neither side has publicly confirmed the full details of the reported framework, discussions are believed to be focused on reducing military tensions and restoring stability in the Gulf region.

Conflict Followed Escalation Between Iran And Israel

The diplomatic efforts come after a period of intense regional instability triggered by escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Earlier this year, both countries exchanged missile and drone attacks, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

The confrontation disrupted shipping routes across the Gulf and drew increased involvement from the United States military, prompting concerns about the impact on global energy supplies and regional security.

With negotiations reportedly continuing behind the scenes, attention is now focused on whether the proposed framework can evolve into a formal agreement capable of easing tensions and restoring confidence in one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

(Via Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: India-US trade agreement: American Team to Visit Delhi from June 1–4 for Crucial Talks. What To Expect?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?
Tags: Gulf shipping routehome-hero-pos-2Iran diplomatic talksIran US relationsMiddle East tensionsnaval blockade endstrait of hormuz reopeningUS Iran agreementUS-Iran peace deal

RELATED News

India-US trade agreement: American Team to Visit Delhi from June 1–4 for Crucial Talks. What To Expect?

Who Is Marc Johnson

Golders Green Fire: Panic Grips London’s Kosher Kingdom Supermarket, 100 Firefighters Tackle Massive Blaze

Why Pakistan’s ‘Except Israel’ Passport Rule Is In Spotlight

Did Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Epstein’s Personal Banker?

LATEST NEWS

Premier League 2025-26 Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Gained As The Champions? Check Season Earnings Of All English Top-Flight Teams

Central Railway Announces Hike In Snack Prices From June 1

SRH vs RR Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Discussed With PM Modi In His First Meeting In 12 Years

Historic Boost For AMCA Project As Three Private Firms Enter Race To Build India’s Stealth Fighter Jet

Kim Se-ui Arrested Over AI-Faked Kim Soo-hyun Scandal

Hyundai Motor India To Increase Car Prices From June 1, Check Updated Price Of Your Favourite Car

Motorola Smart Feed Controversy: Users Claim Amazon App Launches Were Hijacked With Hidden Affiliate Links

How to Fix Your Posture

New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In SRH vs RR Eliminator Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?
US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?
US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?
US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised? From Hormuz Reopening To Ending Naval Blockade – What’s In It?

QUICK LINKS