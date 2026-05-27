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Home > World News > Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family

Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family

Bettina Anderson, now married to Donald Trump Jr., comes from a prominent Palm Beach family. Her father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., had ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bettina Anderson got recently married to Donald Trump Jr (IMAGE: X)
Bettina Anderson got recently married to Donald Trump Jr (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 14:24 IST

Donald Trump Jr. seems to be making headlines again for the wrong reason. His wife, Bettina Anderson’s father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr. it has now come to light, had connections with sexual assault predator Jeffrey Epstein. As per multiple reports, Harry Loy acted as a banker for Epstein. Bettina’s father built a strong reputation in Palm Beach as a successful entrepreneur, banker, and philanthropist. Back in 1970, he grabbed headlines for becoming the youngest bank president in the country at just 26, taking charge of Worth Avenue National Bank.

Who was Harry Loy Anderson Jr?

Harry didn’t just stick to banking. He co-founded Palm Beach Day Academy, showing how much he cared about education in his community. He stayed active in civic life, serving on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and working with the American Red Cross at the national level. He passed away in 2013 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. People in Palm Beach remember him as a leader who made a real impact on both business and charitable circles. 

How is Harry Loy Anderson Jr. connected to Epstein? 

Harry Loy Anderson Jr. shared a business relationship with Epstein and formed connections from his banking firm located in Florida. He was president of Palm Beach National Bank & Trust Company, at which Epstein was conducting business transactions.

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This firm offered banking services to Jeffrey Epstein. Harry Loy Anderson Jr. wrote to the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1999 as part of a character reference to help Epstein get tax breaks. In the reference, he refers to Epstein as a gentleman of the highest integrity with an excellent reputation.

What does Inger Anderson do?

The mother of Bettina, Inger Anderson, is well-known for her work within charities and community groups in Florida. According to VoZ.us, she has donated to various causes associated with the YMCA and Urban Youth Impact. It is worth mentioning that Bettina had already addressed her public love for her mother and the impact her mother had on her childhood.

How is Bettina Anderson related to Trump Jr? 

Bettina Anderson is the spouse of Donald Trump Jr. After going public with their romance in late 2024, Donald proposed to Bettina in December 2025, and the couple tied the knot on May 21, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Later, the couple held a second marriage celebration in the Bahamas on May 23, 2026

ALSO READ: What Is Donald Trump’s AI Panel? POTUS Appoints Pam Bondi To Artificial Intelligence Council Weeks After Firing Her As Attorney General

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Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family
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Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family

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Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family
Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family
Did Donald Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Personal Banker? Bettina Anderson Marriage Puts Spotlight On Her Influential Family
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