Instagram Rolls Out Teleprompter For Reels: Read Scripts On Screen While Recording Videos—Know How To Use

Meta owned popular social media platform Instagram has introduced a new feature, teleprompter for Reels. This feature will help content creators as they can now toss their script on the screen while recording, so they can get a perfect video in a single shot without installing any expensive teleprompter or editing the fumbles for hours.



What Exactly Does It Do



The idea is simple and very useful. When you are recording a Reel, your script scrolls smoothly across the screen, just the way it does for news anchors in a professional studio. You can read straight from the screen, look directly into the camera, and keep your delivery natural without glancing away or losing track of what you wanted to say. No more fumbling. No more retakes. No more spending hours cutting out pauses and mistakes in editing.

For anyone who has ever struggled to remember their lines while trying to look confident on camera, this feature is a genuine relief.



Who Will Benefit the Most



This is not just useful for big influencers with fancy setups. The teleprompter feature is built for everyday creators too. It will come in handy for educational creators who explain complex topics, tech reviewers who walk through detailed specs, news content creators who deliver structured scripts, small business owners making promotional videos, and marketing professionals who need precise messaging. Basically, anyone who records themselves talking to a camera stands to gain from this.



How to Use It Right Now



Getting started is straightforward. Open Instagram and tap the plus icon to start a new post. Select Reels from the options. On the camera screen, look along the left side where you will find tools like Audio, Effects, and Green Screen. Scroll through that list until you spot Teleprompter and tap on it. Paste or type your script into the box. Hit record and simply read from the screen as it scrolls.

One thing to note: Instagram is rolling this out gradually. If you do not see the Teleprompter option yet, make sure your app is updated to the latest version and check back after a few days.



Instagram Is Going All In on Creators



The teleprompter is just one part of a bigger push by Instagram to make content creation easier and more powerful inside the app itself. The platform has also been testing a feature called Instants, which lets users share temporary private photo stories that disappear after being viewed once. With Instants, screenshots are blocked, only live photos can be shared, and stories vanish after 24 hours. It is designed for more personal and real-time sharing between users.

Together, these updates show that Instagram is serious about becoming the go-to platform not just for watching content, but for creating it too.



Why This Matters



Short-form video is still dominating social media, and the competition for viewers’ attention is fierce. Tools like the teleprompter help creators produce smoother, more polished videos without needing expensive equipment or extra apps. For a creator trying to grow their audience, looking confident and well-prepared on camera can make a real difference. Instagram just made that a whole lot easier.

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