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Home > Sports News > Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey

Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey

Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, FIFA ranking, head-to-head record, key players, coach and historic World Cup achievements explained.

Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Historic World Cup Journey
Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, Head-to-Head & Historic World Cup Journey

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 15:26 IST

Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026: The Morocco national football team will once again enter the FIFA World Cup as one of Africa’s strongest football nations. The Atlas Lions qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, after another dominant qualifying campaign. Morocco made global headlines during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals, and expectations are now even higher for 2026. The team is currently coached by Mohamed Ouahbi after Walid Regragui’s successful era. With stars playing across Europe’s top leagues, Morocco have built a balanced squad filled with experience, speed and tactical discipline. Fans believe the team can again challenge the world’s biggest football nations on the grandest stage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Morocco’s list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been announced, comprised of a combination of veteran players and up-and-coming talent.

  • Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Reda Tagnaouti.
  • Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Anass Salah-Eddine, Youssef Belammari, Achraf Hakimi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Chadi Riad, Nayef Aguerd, Redouane Halhal, Issa Diop.
  • Midfielders: Samir El Mourabet, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari
  • Forwards: Abde Ezzalzouli, Chemsdine Talbi, Soufiane Rahimi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Brahim Díaz, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni.

The team will include some prominent figures like captain Achraf Hakimi and goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. There are also some youngsters who will have their voice heard at the championship.

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FIFA Ranking

Morocco are currently ranked among the top football nations in the world and remain Africa’s highest-ranked side in recent years. According to the latest FIFA rankings, Morocco are inside the global top 10. Their rise in rankings came after consistent performances in World Cup qualifiers, AFCON tournaments and international friendlies. Morocco’s defensive organization and strong counter-attacking football have made them difficult opponents for even Europe’s biggest teams.

Tournament History, Key Stats and Achievements

Morocco national football team has competed in the FIFA World Cup in 1970 and has qualified for the tournament multiple times, becoming one of Africa’s most consistent football nations. Morocco made history in 1986 as the first African team to top a World Cup group when they finished above England, Poland and Portugal.

Their biggest success was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals. Morocco beat Belgium in the group stage and then beat Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. Their historic run was brought to an abrupt end with semi-final defeats to France national football team and Croatia in the third-place playoff, finishing fourth overall.

Morocco have also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976, which is still their only AFCON title. Morocco is one of Africa’s strongest football sides with passionate supporters, strong youth development and players competing in Europe’s top leagues.

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Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey
Tags: Morocco FIFA rankingMorocco FIFA World Cup 2026Morocco football teamMorocco squad 2026Morocco World Cup history

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Morocco national football team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Historic World Cup Journey
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