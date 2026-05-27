LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave Delhi crime news 2026 Bail Order business news Byju legal cases Box Office Collection Day 6 latest india news ab de villiers 22K gold price India Former Kerala CM karnataka cm Delhi Heatwave
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Riyan Parag remains doubtful for Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a niggle, while Ravindra Jadeja could continue as Impact Player. SRH vs RR at Mullanpur Stadium promises high drama with predicted playing XIs and injury concerns dominating headlines.

Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 14:58 IST

SRH vs RR Injury News: Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals for the third time this season, will face off. If the last two games are anything to go by, the Orange Army could very well consider themselves favourites. However, despite winning their last two meetings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against RR, SRH would know that it needs all players to fire tonight. Meanwhile, the Royals have had a couple of injury concerns in their camp with Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja carrying niggles. Will the two Indian players feature tonight in the RR vs SRH Eliminator, or will their absence dampen the Royals’ chances of proceeding further in IPL 2026?

SRH vs RR: Will Riyan Parag play today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium?

Ahead of the crucial SRH vs RR Eliminator clash, Dasun Shanaka addressed the press from the Royals camp. The Sri Lankan all-rounder talked about how Riyan Parag is carrying a niggle. However, it remains likely that Parag would be featuring today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. More importantly than his batting, RR would miss Parag as a captain if he indeed misses out on today’s clash.

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Latest Update On Riyan Parag Injury

The latest update on Riyan Parag’s injury is that the RR skipper has been carrying a niggle after the recently concluded MI vs RR clash at Wankhede Stadium. Dasun Shanka talked about Parag ahead of the match, giving an update about his fitness. The all-rounder said, “A few niggles.” 

You Might Be Interested In

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Will Ravindra Jadeja play as an impact player tonight?

Given the fact that Ravindra Jadeja is carrying a niggle as well, it is possible that the star Indian all-rounder will feature as an Impact player. In their last game against the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals used Jadeja at number eight in their batting order in the first innings. If they have a decent start with the bat in hand in the first innings, Royals might go for Ravi Bishnoi as the impact player ahead of Jadeja. 

IPL 2026 Playoffs: SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain; Impact Players: Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja or Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read: SRH vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: IPL 2026 EliminatorIPL 2026 playoffsrajasthan royalsRavindra JadejaRiyan ParagSRH vs RRSRH vs RR playing XISunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

Qatar National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking, & Asian Cup Achievements

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Eliminator — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL In September-October? Indian Premier League Chief Gives Huge Update With Climate Change In Focus

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Bromance Goes Viral! Share Emotional Hug After RCB Thrash GT To Reach IPL 2026 Final: WATCH

Ravi Shastri Birthday: IPL 2026 Commentator’s Age, Career As India Coach and Player, Net Worth- All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Objection Process, Challenge Fee and Direct Link Here

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Air India San Francisco Flight Returns To Delhi After 8 Hours In Air

Instagram Launches Teleprompter Feature For Creators

HDFC Bank Shares Slip Amid ₹45Cr Shadow Deal Allegations—Should Investors Worry?

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today

India Becomes APAC Data Center Powerhouse With 1.6 GW Operational Capacity As AI Drives Rapid Expansion

Did Trump Jr Marry Daughter Of Epstein’s Personal Banker?

Delhi: Pregnant Woman Jumps Off Building In Mustafabad

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closing Soon: Direct Link and Steps to Raise Challenges

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

QUICK LINKS