SRH vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Play Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator? Ravindra Jadeja To Continue As Impact Player — Check Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs RR Injury News: Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals for the third time this season, will face off. If the last two games are anything to go by, the Orange Army could very well consider themselves favourites. However, despite winning their last two meetings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against RR, SRH would know that it needs all players to fire tonight. Meanwhile, the Royals have had a couple of injury concerns in their camp with Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja carrying niggles. Will the two Indian players feature tonight in the RR vs SRH Eliminator, or will their absence dampen the Royals’ chances of proceeding further in IPL 2026?

SRH vs RR: Will Riyan Parag play today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium?

Ahead of the crucial SRH vs RR Eliminator clash, Dasun Shanaka addressed the press from the Royals camp. The Sri Lankan all-rounder talked about how Riyan Parag is carrying a niggle. However, it remains likely that Parag would be featuring today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. More importantly than his batting, RR would miss Parag as a captain if he indeed misses out on today’s clash.

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Latest Update On Riyan Parag Injury

The latest update on Riyan Parag’s injury is that the RR skipper has been carrying a niggle after the recently concluded MI vs RR clash at Wankhede Stadium. Dasun Shanka talked about Parag ahead of the match, giving an update about his fitness. The all-rounder said, “A few niggles.”

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Will Ravindra Jadeja play as an impact player tonight?

Given the fact that Ravindra Jadeja is carrying a niggle as well, it is possible that the star Indian all-rounder will feature as an Impact player. In their last game against the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals used Jadeja at number eight in their batting order in the first innings. If they have a decent start with the bat in hand in the first innings, Royals might go for Ravi Bishnoi as the impact player ahead of Jadeja.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain; Impact Players: Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja or Ravi Bishnoi

Also Read: SRH vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals?