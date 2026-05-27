SRH vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals?

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off in a do-or-die clash from the IPL 2026 playoffs. The Orange Army would have to find within themselves the same motivation they had 10 years earlier when they became the first team to win the trophy despite playing in the Eliminator. Till today, their win from 2016 remains the only time a team has won the tournament after playing the Eliminator. In IPL 2026, the teams have already played each other twice, and both times, SRH has prevailed. This included a heavy-margin triumph in Hyderabad by 57 runs, followed by a victory in Jaipur by five wickets at the end of April.

The Sunrisers hope to win their first championship since 2016 and make it to their second IPL final in three years. In contrast, RR last made it to the final in 2022 before falling to the Gujarat Titans. Since winning the first IPL tournament in 2008, the Royals have not experienced IPL success.

SRH vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Eliminator Match Details

Match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Eliminator Tournament Indian Premier League 2026 Date May 27, 2026 Day Wednesday Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh

SRH vs RR Prediction: Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players – Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Players: Praful Hinge.

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Impact Players: Ravindra Jadeja or Ravi Bishnoi.

Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Match Toss Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals?

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Decision: Bowl First

Logic: Given the trends in IPL 2026 this season, teams have been happy to send their opposition in to bat. Knowing the target to chase in the second innings proves to be helpful for the team batting second.

Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Rajasthan Royals?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be expected to win today’s IPL 2026 Eliminator. The Orange Army comes into this game on the back of great form against the Royals. In the league stage, SRH beat RR twice. However, the result of the SRH vs RR toss could have a huge impact on the result of this game. The winner from tonight’s Eliminator will face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2.

SRH vs RR Winner Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win.

Also Read: SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Eliminator — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices