Samsung Workers Approved $4,00,000 Profit-Sharing Deal: Memory Chip Division Employees To Get Bonus Amid AI Boom

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics’ workers have approved a landmark profit-sharing agreement that is likely to be awarded to the employees in the booming memory chip division an average bonus of around $4,00,000. The deal passed on Wednesday, 27th May 2026 with 74 per cent of the company’s labour union voting in favour and ends months of negotiations over how to share the profit of an AI-driven bonanza at the world’s largest memory chip manufacturing company. The union had further threatened to strike if a deal could not be reached.

How Close It Came to a Strike

This deal almost did not happen. The agreement was reached on May 20, just hours before 48,000 workers were set to begin an 18-day general strike, which would have been the largest work stoppage in semiconductor industry history, threatening global memory chip supply at the most profitable moment in the company’s history. Samsung shares reacted immediately. The stock rallied more than 6 per cent the day after the deal was announced, as markets absorbed the news that production would not be disrupted.

What the Deal Actually Means for Workers

Why Workers Were So Angry to Begin With

The frustration among chip workers had been building for a while. The negotiations had deadlocked for months after Samsung workers received zero performance bonuses in 2024, when the chip division posted operating losses throughout the memory downturn. Then, when things turned around dramatically, workers felt left out. In the first quarter of 2026, Samsung’s semiconductor and memory chip division contributed around 94 per cent of the company’s total operating profit. Workers wanted a share of that windfall and felt the old bonus structure was simply unfair.

The AI Boom Behind It All

The reason Samsung’s profits exploded is no secret. The AI infrastructure boom has transformed memory chips, once a cyclical commodity business, into one of the most lucrative industries on earth. Demand for High Bandwidth Memory and other AI-oriented components has triggered what analysts are calling a semiconductor supercycle. Bloomberg estimates Samsung’s 2026 operating profits will multiply sevenfold to around $218 billion. That kind of growth makes the bonus pool possible.

A Deal That Will Last a Decade

This is not a one-time payment. The company will be paying out the bonuses in company stock over at least 10 years, contingent on the memory division making at least $133 billion in annual profit from 2026 to 2028 and $66 billion from 2029 to 2035. Samsung will also introduce an average wage increase of 6.2 per cent as part of the ratified agreement.

For Samsung’s chip workers, after a difficult few years of zero bonuses and long negotiations, this deal feels like a moment that was a long time coming.