WBJEE 2026 Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Objection Process, Challenge Fee and Direct Link Here

The provisional answer key for WBJEE 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on its official website. Those who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can obtain and download the model answer key on the official webpage and challenge any doubtful responses. The answer key can be downloaded from the WBJEEB official website. The objection window has also been launched for candidates to lodge opinions against the answers published, in addition to the provisional key. Candidates may lodge challenges through the website online till 11:59 PM on May 29, 2026.

How to download WBJEE 2026 answer key

To obtain the provisional answer key, students need to follow the steps listed below:

Open official WBJEEB website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on “WBJEE 2026 Answer Key” link on the homepage

Enter application number, password, date of birth and security pin

Click on submit login details

WBJEE answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen

Click and download the file for future reference

Students are advised to compare the answer key of the paper with their own answers to estimate the likely score before the declaration of the official answer key. The answer key is important to candidates, as they are required to check if their responses match with the provided key and raise objections if they think so before the ranks are made.

How can candidates raise WBJEE answer key objections

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key response can raise their objections through the online portal.

In order to object to any answer, candidates have to:

Log in with their application number and password

Select the question ID which needs to be objected

Upload relevant supporting documents or genuine academic proof

Pay the objection fee online

File objection form before the specified time

The board has taken the following statement in regard to non-compliant objections: “Any objections which are not supported with appropriate proof or if the complete objection fee is not paid would not be taken forward for scrutiny.

Candidates should be aware that only one objection can be filed through the portal, so they have to carefully go through all the objections before final submission.

What is the WBJEE 2026 objection fee

WBJEEB has imposed a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per challenged question. The fee can be paid online via:

Net Banking

Debit Card

Credit Card

UPI

For candidates wanting to challenge multiple questions, they would have to pay for each objection separately. The board has warned candidates to be sure of a successful transaction while submitting the objection form; otherwise, the challenge request will be rejected.

What happens after WBJEE objections are reviewed

All objections given during the objection window will be reviewed by subject experts appointed by WBJEEB after the objection window closes. If the board finds, on review, the objection to be justified, the provisional answer will be revised, and then they will publish the final answer key.

The final answer key will then be used as the basis for calculating the WBJEE 2026 scores and ranks. The WBJEEB will also clarify that the experts’ opinion on the reviewed question will be final. No further requests, appeals or communication would be considered after the review process.

WBJEE is one of the flagship state-level entrance examinations conducted for admission into undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes in colleges across West Bengal. Thousands of students appear for examinations every year for admission into better professional courses.

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