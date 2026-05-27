New Chandigarh Weather Today (27 May), SRH vs RR: IMD Forecast, Rain Chances at Mullanpur Stadium And More | What Will Happen If IPL 2026 Eliminator Is Washed Out?

New Chandigarh Weather, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals meet in the Eliminator tonight at the Mullanpur Stadium in New Chandigarh. These two teams will battle it out to get a place in Qualifier 2, where the Gujarat Titans await the winner of this game. Given the importance of this game, the weather could play a huge role in deciding the outcome of today’s game. So, here is a look at the weather in New Chandigarh and what will happen if the IPL 2026 Eliminator is washed out.

SRH vs RR: New Chandigarh Current Weather Conditions

It is a hot and humid day in New Chandigarh, where the temperatures have risen surprisingly out of season. With temperatures ranging around 40 degrees, one thing is certain: the weather gods will not be kind to the 22 players that take the field tonight. The current weather in the city shows that it is a bright sunny afternoon with temperatures ranging beyond 40 degrees Celsius.

SRH vs RR Weather Forecast for Today IPL 2026 Eliminator Match

While the players and even the fans attending the game would think that the night temperature would provide some relief to them, it is not entirely true. Till 11:00 PM at night, the temperature will remain around 35 degrees, which is enough to make people sweat despite not being involved in physical activity. The amount of pressure these players would already be under during the SRH vs RR, Eliminator clash, the high temperature would certainly add to their worries.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: What Will Happen If SRH vs RR Is Washed Out?

There is no reserve day announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the IPL 2026 Eliminator. In case the SRH vs RR match is washed out, then the Sunrisers will proceed to the Qualifier 2 to face the Gujarat Titans, having finished as third as compared to Rajasthan Royals’ 4th place finish at IPL 2026 points table.

SRH vs RR: Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

There is a level playing field with steady pace and bounce at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The quick, sandy-based outfield often supports high-scoring games. Even though pacers can get some help early on, the track usually becomes more batter-friendly once batters settle in, with average first-innings totals hovering around 183 runs.

SRH vs RR: Last 7 Days New Chandigarh Weather

Date Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C) Weather Condition May 18, 2026 44°C 26°C Clear & extremely hot May 19, 2026 46°C 27°C Scorching sunshine May 20, 2026 45°C 26°C Severe heat & dry weather May 21, 2026 45°C 28°C Warm night & oppressive heat May 22, 2026 42°C 29°C Intense heatwave conditions May 23, 2026 42°C 27°C Clear and hazy skies May 24, 2026 42°C 27°C Dry and sunny skies May 25, 2026 43°C 33°C Exceptionally warm night May 26, 2026 43°C 28°C Severe heatwave May 27, 2026 (Today) 42°C 29°C Sunny day, clear night

The weather in New Chandigarh over the last 10 days shows that it has been unseasonably hot in the city. While thankfully, there are almost no chances of rain making an interruption, the high temperatures would certainly take a toll on the players. It will be interesting to see if the team winning the toss chooses to bat first just to preserve some of its players from being exposed to high temperatures.

Also Read: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: How Has Sunrisers Hyderabad Performed In Eliminator? Check Their Historic Record In IPL Playoffs