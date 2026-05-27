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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas

Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas

Online outrage has been created by a viral video that shows a railway samosa vendor sitting on the train floor with his feet resting on an open crate of samosas.

Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas (Image: X)
Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 12:34 IST

The viral video of a railway vendor selling samosa in unhygienic manner inside a moving train has again ignited a storm on social media platforms, highlighting serious food safety issues in the Indian Railways. The clip is going viral on social media and shows that the vendor was seated on the ground near the train door as they were offering food to the passengers. The most shocking thing for viewers was to see the vendor’s feet on an open container of samosas for sale and him talking on his cell phone. The incident has again led to a new debate on the cleanliness and hygiene standards on the trains which are used by millions of passengers daily.

Watch The Video



The viral clip showed the vendor standing under a wash basin space within the coach room, which many social media users deemed as ‘ugly and unhygienic’ to store and handle food. The open tray of samosas was left open throughout the video which raised concerns about contamination from dirt, shoes and other waste around the tray. Inappropriate handling and storage of RTE food can cause gastrointestinal infection, diarrhea and food poisoning in the consumers, health experts have repeatedly warned.

Social Media reactions

The video footage soon got people irritated on the internet as people started asking about the continued practice despite repeated complaints about the quality of the food and the cleanliness of the train from the public.







The latest row comes on top of a mountain of complaints by Indians about the quality of food supplied in trains, including reports of stale food, uncleanliness, and low prices being charged by vendors. Several videos over the years depicting an unhygienic environment, bugs in food and improper food storing have gone viral and repeatedly brought poor monitoring and enforcement to the forefront. In the online discussion many passengers had demanded that railway authorities must be strict with their inspection, and put in place basic hygiene practices, especially on long distance trains, where passengers have to depend on the onboard catering service for a lot of their meals during long journeys.

Also Read: Video: Viral Clip Shows Stray Dog Eating Leftovers Inside Hyderabad Airport Lounge

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas
Tags: food safetyindian railwaysRailway FoodRailway newsSamosa VendorSamosa Vendor viral videoTrain Foodviral clipviral video

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas

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Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas
Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas
Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas
Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas

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