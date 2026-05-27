Watch: Viral Video Shows Railway Vendor Keeping Feet Next To Samosas

The viral video of a railway vendor selling samosa in unhygienic manner inside a moving train has again ignited a storm on social media platforms, highlighting serious food safety issues in the Indian Railways. The clip is going viral on social media and shows that the vendor was seated on the ground near the train door as they were offering food to the passengers. The most shocking thing for viewers was to see the vendor’s feet on an open container of samosas for sale and him talking on his cell phone. The incident has again led to a new debate on the cleanliness and hygiene standards on the trains which are used by millions of passengers daily.

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The viral clip showed the vendor standing under a wash basin space within the coach room, which many social media users deemed as ‘ugly and unhygienic’ to store and handle food. The open tray of samosas was left open throughout the video which raised concerns about contamination from dirt, shoes and other waste around the tray. Inappropriate handling and storage of RTE food can cause gastrointestinal infection, diarrhea and food poisoning in the consumers, health experts have repeatedly warned.

Social Media reactions

The video footage soon got people irritated on the internet as people started asking about the continued practice despite repeated complaints about the quality of the food and the cleanliness of the train from the public.







Watch: A railway vendor was seen casually placing his foot over a batch of samosas while talking on the phone 🤢 What kind of negligence is this? How many passengers may have unknowingly eaten this food? pic.twitter.com/a6mJvrp65a — FalconUpdatesHQ (@FalconUpdatesHQ) May 27, 2026







ट्रेन में एक वेंडर समोसे के ऊपर पर रखकर बैठा है ! और लोगो को यही समोसा 10-15 रूपए में देते है ! इसपर आप लोगों की राय है जरूर दें 👇 pic.twitter.com/VR2bL3uxTr — YODDHA (@ChoudharyAarv) May 27, 2026







The latest row comes on top of a mountain of complaints by Indians about the quality of food supplied in trains, including reports of stale food, uncleanliness, and low prices being charged by vendors. Several videos over the years depicting an unhygienic environment, bugs in food and improper food storing have gone viral and repeatedly brought poor monitoring and enforcement to the forefront. In the online discussion many passengers had demanded that railway authorities must be strict with their inspection, and put in place basic hygiene practices, especially on long distance trains, where passengers have to depend on the onboard catering service for a lot of their meals during long journeys.

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