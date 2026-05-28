Twisha Sharma’s Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh To Be Arrested Over Dowry Death After Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, in connection with Twisha’s death.

Giribala Singh had approached a Bhopal sessions court for pre-arrest bail just two days after Twisha was found dead at her in-laws’ house on May 12.

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said the trial court did not properly examine important evidence, including WhatsApp chats and statements from Twisha’s family members.

“From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh,” the High Court said, adding that the lower court ignored several important points while granting anticipatory bail.

Cancelling the May 15 order of the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal, the High Court said the allegations against Giribala Singh needed a deeper investigation under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.



Twisha Sharma’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, and the Madhya Pradesh government moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by a Bhopal court.

The High Court also said it was a confirmed fact that Twisha had ended her pregnancy. Based on statements from her family, the court observed that Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh allegedly harassed Twisha and pressured her to terminate the pregnancy.

The court further noted that the postmortem report mentioned death due to hanging before death by ligature, but it also recorded six other injuries on Twisha Sharma’s body.

According to the order, four injuries were found on her left arm, one on a finger and another on her head. All were identified as injuries caused before death.

The court said a later report clarified that these injuries did not happen while removing the body from the hanging position or while taking her to the hospital, raising more questions in the case.

Meanwhile, a Bhopal court on Wednesday sent Samarth Singh to CBI custody. Later, CBI officials took him to Giribala Singh’s house in the Katara Hills area as part of the investigation.

The CBI officially took over the case on Monday and re-registered the FIR earlier filed by the Madhya Pradesh Police, naming both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.



Reacting to the High Court’s order, senior advocate Anurag Shrivastava, who is representing Twisha’s family, said, “Finally justice is done in the Twisha case.”

He also asked Giribala Singh to cooperate with the investigation, saying, “As Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years, if she has any respect towards law, wisdom should prevail and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI.”

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