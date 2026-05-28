IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 27 After SRH vs RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Claims Top Spot | Check Top 10 List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings On May 27 After SRH vs RR: Wednesday night’s high-octane Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) witnessed a dramatic turn of events in the race for IPL 2026’s coveted Orange Cap. Rajasthan’s 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned to the top of the leading run-getters list after wreaking a breathtaking havoc on the Hyderabad bowling attack.

Sooryavanshi played a phenomenal knock of 97 runs off just 29 deliveries, a thrilling innings embellished with 12 towering sixes and 5 boundaries. He fell to Praful Hinge, missing out on a well-deserved century but his explosive performance was enough to push his seasonal tally to 680 runs in 15 matches. The young prodigy has leapfrogged Gujarat Titans’ opener Sai Sudharsan to claim the coveted Orange Cap, in the process operating at an astounding tournament strike rate of 242.85.

The previous top anchor, Sai Sudharsan, slipped to the second spot with 652 runs in 15 games. Even though he flopped in Qualifier 1 against Bengaluru, Sudharsan has been in the thick of things with seven fifties and a century to his name this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle order power house Heinrich Klaasen takes the third spot. Klaasen continued his good run in the Eliminator to take his total to 624 runs at a strike rate of 160.00. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill is closely chasing him at fourth place with 618 runs.

Meanwhile, SRH opener Ishan Kishan also joined the elite 600-run club this season, with 602 runs at a lethal strike rate of 182.42, taking the fifth position. Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli is right behind him at number six, with exactly 600 runs at a solid average of 50.00. Delhi Capitals’ captain KL Rahul is at the seventh spot with 593 runs, including the tournament’s highest individual score of 152*.

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma (563 runs at a brilliant 204.72 strike rate), Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (563 runs) and Punjab Kings’ power-hitter Prabhsimran Singh, who is ranked tenth, with 510 runs, complete the top ten.

Here is the updated top 10 list for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after the conclusion of the SRH vs RR match:

POS Player Team Matches Inns NO HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s Runs 1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi RR 15 15 0 103 45.33 242.85 1 4 56 65 680 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 15 15 1 100 46.57 157.86 1 7 65 29 652 3 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 15 15 2 69 48.00 160.00 0 6 48 31 624 4 Shubman Gill GT 14 14 0 86 44.14 159.27 0 6 57 30 618 5 Ishan Kishan SRH 15 15 0 91 40.13 182.42 0 6 60 32 602 6 Virat Kohli RCB 15 15 3 105* 50.00 164.38 1 4 42 22 600 7 K L Rahul DC 14 14 1 152* 45.62 174.41 1 5 56 31 593 8 Abhishek Sharma SRH 15 15 1 135* 40.21 204.72 1 4 50 43 563 9 Mitchell Marsh LSG 13 13 0 111 43.31 163.18 1 3 51 36 563 10 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 14 13 1 80* 42.50 168.87 0 6 55 23 510