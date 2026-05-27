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Home > Sports News > WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

Watch the viral video reaction of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran getting angry after Jofra Archer dismissed wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.

WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer's Delivery - SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)
WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer's Delivery - SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-27 23:50 IST

A fiery atmosphere engulfed the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator as the situation turned red-hot within the walls of the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on the night of Wednesday, May 27, 2026. On the verge of being eliminated in a do-or-die knockout encounter, footage of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran turning furious in the VIP Corporate stands, immediately after wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan threw his wicket to an immaculate jaffer by Rajasthan Royals speedster Jofra Archer, was all over social media. In a high-stakes IPL encounter where nothing less than a perfect execution was the only requirement to reach Qualifier 2, the abrupt dismissal of the flamboyant left-hander from Hyderabad led to a major batting implosion, which saw Rajasthan Royals steamroll Hyderabad by 47 runs.

Kavya Maran Furious Reaction Goes Viral As Jofra Archer Deconstructs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Order

Operating under immense pressure against the new ball, the Hyderabad franchise suffered a major structural blow during the initial fielding restrictions while chasing a monumental target of 244. Ishan Kishan, who has been a standout performer for the franchise this summer, mistimed a hyper-aggressive aerial shot against a vicious short delivery executed perfectly by English speedster Jofra Archer after scoring a quick 33 off 11 balls.

The ball looped directly to the fielder, concluding a highly brief and unstable stay at the crease. The live television cameras instantly panned towards Kavya Maran, who was seen sighing and rolling her hands in frustration. Having invested a massive premium to secure the dynamic wicketkeeper services during the mega auction, the visible disappointment on her face perfectly reflected the massive anxiety gripping the orange fanbase as Kishan walked back to the dugout, leaving their team stranded at a critical juncture.

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SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Advance To Qualifier Two Following Tragic Sunrisers Hyderabad Elimination

The equation has officially run out for Hyderabad on the grandest of stages. The 47-run loss brings a premature end to the incredible two-month-long journey for the men in orange, whose batting lineup collapsed against the scoreboard pressure stemming from a breathtaking 97 off 29 balls from the teenager prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a fiery 50 off 21 balls by Dhruv Jurel, despite spirited efforts from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora.

The Pat Cummins-led contingent would now board the flight back home, as the mighty Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals have secured a spot in the second qualifier. The men in pink would now face the mighty Gujarat Titans after a flight straight to the qualifier venue, a step closer to their ultimate dream.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

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WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026
Tags: EliminatorIPL 2026ishan kishanjofra archerkavya maranmullanpurPat Cumminsrajasthan royalsSRH vs RRSunrisers Hyderabadviral videowicketkeeper

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WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

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WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026
WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026
WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026
WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

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