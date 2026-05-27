Trump’s Board Of Peace Has Zero Funds: Where Did The Money Go?

Four months after its launch, Donald Trump’s Board of Peace has no operational funds in place, with reports indicating that none of the pledged $7 billion for Gaza reconstruction has been deposited so far. According to the Financial Times, the fund set up through the World Bank remains inactive, leaving major rebuilding plans for Gaza stalled amid legal and political uncertainty.The board was announced in January with high expectations and claims of becoming a major global reconstruction body. Member states had pledged large “lifetime contributions” of up to $1 billion each, with 27 countries collectively promising around $7 billion, alongside an additional $10 billion expected from the United States.

However, sources cited by the Financial Times say not a single dollar has entered the official World Bank-managed account.

Payments Shifted To Private Banking Channels

Instead of using the World Bank mechanism backed by the United Nations, donations have reportedly been routed into a JPMorgan Chase account. This move has raised concerns over transparency, since it bypasses standard international financial oversight. Officials linked to the board defended the structure, saying multiple funding options were created and contributors chose alternative channels.

Limited Funds, Frozen Projects On The Ground

Despite large pledges, only small contributions have surfaced. Morocco reportedly contributed about $20 million for administrative and committee costs, while the UAE allocated $100 million for training a proposed Gaza police force, though the programme has not begun. Meanwhile, planned US funding worth over $1 billion has not reached the board, and a separate $50 million operational grant remains pending approval.

No Reconstruction Activity In Gaza Yet

A joint assessment by the EU, UN, and World Bank estimates Gaza will need around $70 billion for reconstruction over the next decade. However, sources told the Financial Times that no US funds have actually been used on rebuilding work. Officials say the lack of security conditions and absence of authority on the ground have prevented contracts from being awarded or projects starting.

Legal Uncertainty And Growing Political Doubts

The board’s structure is now under scrutiny in Washington, with lawmakers questioning its legal standing and governance model. Some see it as resembling a UN-linked body, while others describe it as an informal executive-led initiative.

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