SRH vs RR: List Of Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Eliminator Match | Check Details

SRH vs RR: History was written but surely decimated at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) open the innings in an important and do-or-die IPL 2026 Eliminator vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a storm of era-defining proportions.

The teenage sensation smashed the Hyderabad attack for a phenomenal 97 runs off just 29 balls, smashing five boundaries and a whopping 12 sixes. Although he was agonizingly unlucky to miss out on the fastest century in tournament history when he was dismissed in the eighth over, his explosive stay at the crease propelled RR to a monumental total of 243/8. The young man broke a number of key records in modern-day cricket, leaving Pat Cummins’ side a huge task.

Here’s a full list of historic records broken by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in his masterclass in the Eliminator.

1. First Teenager in World Cricket to Breach 600 Runs

Sooryavanshi needed 17 runs before his walk to the middle under the Mullanpur lights for a landmark that no teenager in world cricket has ever reached. He did it off the second ball of the third over to become the first teenager in the world to score 600 runs in a single T20 tournament, easily surpassing the previous youngest-ever mark held by Rishabh Pant (2018).

2. Highest-Scoring Uncapped Player in a Single IPL Season

Sooryavanshi’s 97-run blitz was a total bypass of the local charts. With 44 runs to his name, the 15-year-old broke his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal’s long-standing franchise record of 626 runs for an uncapped player (set in IPL 2023), climbing to a spectacular tally of 680 runs across 15 matches in the IPL 2026 season.

3. Joint-Fastest Half-Century in IPL Playoff History

The left-hander scored his blazing half-century against SRH off just 16 balls. The 16-ball landmark saw him equal the iconic record of former Indian stalwart Suresh Raina for the fastest half-century in an IPL playoff or knockout fixture, set a decade ago.

4. Most Sixes in a Single IPL Season (Dethroning Chris Gayle)

The crown for power-hitting has a new official address. Needing seven maximums to break the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle’s legendary, 14-year-old record of 59 sixes in a single IPL campaign (set in 2012), Sooryavanshi cleared the boundaries 12 separate times. Now he is standing tall in the history books with an unbelievable 65 sixes in IPL 2026.

5. Most Sixes Ever in a Worldwide T20 Tournament

The 15-year-old opener also created a new record for the most sixes hit in a single T20 tournament or international series by a batsman in the entire history of world cricket, smashing 60-plus sixes in the process and raising his seasonal total to 65 maximums. No other competitor in the world has ever sustained that level of aerial destruction in a single campaign.

The Impact Combo: Sooryavanshi is also the first in IPL history to score more than 550 runs in a season at a stratospheric strike rate of more than 230, which provides a lethal blueprint for modern powerplay batting.