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Home > Sports News > Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside

Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside

Liverpool icon Andy Robertson has verbally agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, officially turning down a lucrative contract offer from Juventus. Check the full details of this English Premier League transfer.

Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside (Image Source: X)
Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 01:09 IST

The summer transfer window has gone off with a BANG! One of the best and most decorated modern legends of British football has made their decision to make their next sports move. And that, after his emotional goodbye to Anfield as his contract ended, iconic Scottish national team captain Andy Robertson has made up his mind to make Tottenham his new sporting home. As confirmed exclusively by Fabrizio Romano, the gifted full-back has a firm verbal agreement to move to Spurs as a free agent. This bombshell we go confirmation comes on the back of Spurs’ dramatic survival in the Premier League on the last match day of the season, thanks to the guidance of Italian mastermind tactician Roberto De Zerbi, who also agreed the signing of the experienced defensive asset.

Andy Robertson Rejects Late Juventus Hijack Proposal Out Of Respect For Tottenham Hotspur Pact

The final stages of this blockbuster free agency transaction witnessed immense drama behind the scenes as European heavyweights attempted to disrupt the negotiations. Fabrizio revealed that Italian giants Juventus submitted a highly lucrative contract proposal over the last forty-eight hours in a desperate bid to hijack the deal and lure the player to Serie A.

Despite the alluring prospect of continental football in Turin, Andy Robertson completely rejected the late interventions from the Italian outfit. The 32-year-old Scottish International chose to honour the long-standing verbal pact he established with the London club representatives earlier this year, ensuring that his highly anticipated move to the Lilywhites remains completely locked in for the upcoming season.

What Are The Final Formalities Remaining For Any Robertson’s Tottenham Transfer?

With Andy Robertson, personal terms fully agreed, the operating group in London is speeding to get the administrative side finished for the club. The captain is set to jet over to undergo his medical procedures in the coming days, then put pen to paper on the new terms. Seeing as it’s not far off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a speedy conclusion is what the club chiefs want for the contract signing and any media opportunities. They have clearly now told the continent that they are serious about this coming domestic season.

Also Read – IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

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Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside
Tags: Andy RobertsonFabrizio RomanoFree AgentjuventusLeft BackLiverpoolPersonal Termspremier leagueRoberto De ZerbiTottenham HotspurTransfer Market

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Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside

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Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside
Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside
Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside
Liverpool Star Andy Robertson Agrees Personal Terms With Tottenham Hotspur; Rejects Juventus | Details Inside

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