IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news hollywood BEML Delhi temperature today India vs US argument video Cardiff hospital controversy Gulf shipping route Central Railway food price hike Centre-state relations amca whatsapp Abraham Accords explained Former Kerala CM business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

Analyse the official playoff historical success rate of the Eliminator winner in Qualifier Two as the Gujarat Titans face the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? - GT vs RR, Qualifier 2 (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? - GT vs RR, Qualifier 2 (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 00:29 IST

We have jumped right back into the business-end knockout mechanism of IPL 2026, and with that comes another historical milestone in the roadmap of potential IPL 2026 champions. Rajasthan Royals punched their ticket for a major clash with a huge 47-run demolition over Sunrisers Hyderabad on neutral ground at Mullanpur on Wednesday, the 29th of May, 2026. However, the playoff-bracket structure mandates the lifestyle club go head-to-head with Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in a crunch qualifier 2 encounter. The Gujarat side enters the crucial tie having just suffered a comprehensive 92-run loss against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in qualifier 1. Nonetheless, historically, teams that have battled it out in the eliminator have always found it statistically and mentally to be a tough challenge to overcome en route to the finale.

Extensive Statistical History Profiles The Ultimate Qualifier Two Odds

Let’s see the numbers, which tell a similar story when the knockout stages moved to this “final four” format. If a franchise manages to secure a place in the final by Qualifier 2 – a feat that a franchise finishing the league in the top two positions and losing Qualifier 1 has achieved in 60% of the time – the odds are firmly stacked against such a franchise in playing its second knockout match.

Playoff Team Classification Total Qualifier Two Matches Total Finals Qualification Historical Success Percentage
Qualifier One Loser (Top Two Finish) 14 9 64.28%
Eliminator Match Winner (Bottom Two Finish) 14 5 35.72%

Can Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals Defy The Traditional Odds Against Gujarat Titans?

Against all historical precedent, this Rajasthan Royals lineup has some serious momentum to break the established mould. After all, the first-ever champions are showing off some incredible strategic savvy, powered by the historic hitting prowess of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who blasted 29-ball 97 against Hyderabad.

You Might Be Interested In

With Jofra Archer’s masterful death-bowling (3 for 58) proving to be an ideal counterpart, Riyan Parag’s side is showing a remarkable level of team balance. The biggest question is whether this squad can transcend the historically low Success Rates of past low-seed qualifiers, specifically if they can execute with discipline in the middle overs against the suffocating spin of Rashid Khan.

Fans are waiting for an absolute thriller when these superpowers collide in Mullanpur on May 29, to get their ticket for the ultimate showdown encounter against the defending champions, who are in red-hot form. 

Also WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2
Tags: Eliminator WinnerGT vs RRgujarat-titansIPL 2026 playoffsPlayoff HistoryQualifier Tworajasthan royalsRajat PatidarRiyan Paragshubman gillSuccess RateVaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

WATCH: Kavya Maran Gets Angry on Ishan Kishan After His Dismissal On Jofra Archer’s Delivery – SRH vs RR Eliminator IPL 2026

India vs Jamaica Live Streaming Football: Where to Watch Unity Cup match on TV and Online In India?

SRH vs RR: List Of Records Broken By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IPL 2026 Eliminator Match | Check Details

SRH vs RR: History Made! 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Chris Gayle’s 14-Year-Old IPL Record | Check Details

Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

LATEST NEWS

Dead Lizard Found In Food Served At Banaras Hindu University’s Dalmiya Hostel, Photo Goes Viral

Ice On Moon? Chandrayaan-2’s Big Discovery Marks Global Milestone

Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace Has No Funds

Stand-Up Comedian And Director Howard Storm Dies At 94

Common Tourist Risks in Singapore Covered by Travel Insurance

What Are Fifth-Generation Combat Jets And Why India Needs Them

Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar Becomes Hottest Place On Earth Today

VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Beach Brawl Breaks Out At Crowded Tourist Spot In UK | WATCH

Hardik Pandya To Leave Mumbai Indians Soon? MI Star Deactivates Instagram Account After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Racist Attack On Indian Couple In US | WATCH

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2
IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2
IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2
IPL 2026 Playoffs: What Is The Success Rate Of The Eliminator Winner In Qualifier Two? – GT vs RR, Qualifier 2

QUICK LINKS