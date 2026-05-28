Dead Lizard Found In Food Served At Banaras Hindu University’s Dalmiya Hostel, Photo Goes Viral

A dead lizard was found in the food served at the mess of Dalmiya Hostel in Banaras Hindu University. A photo of the same has been going viral on social media, sparking massive outrage. The incident triggered protests with angry students raising slogans against the mess management. They demanded strict action over poor food quality and unhygienic conditions.

Students Fall Sick After Shocking Discovery

Students said that nearly 30 to 40 hostel residents had already eaten the food before the reptile was found in the curry container. After the shocking discovery, several students reportedly felt nauseous and started vomiting, leading to panic inside the hostel.

As the news spread, angry students gathered outside the mess and accused the hostel authorities of negligence over poor food quality and hygiene.

Videos from the hostel showed students arguing with officials, while many surrounded the warden and demanded strict action against the mess contractor.

After being informed about the incident, members of the university’s proctorial board and the hostel warden reached the spot.

Students Raise Concerns Over Hygiene and Facilities



Students also handed over a written complaint highlighting multiple problems in the hostel, including poor-quality food and lack of clean drinking water.

Mess operator Arvind Chaurasia said the reptile may have accidentally fallen into the food due to the intense summer heat.

“During summer, lizards often enter the area. One of them might have fallen into the food,” he said.

However, students blamed the hostel administration for ignoring repeated complaints about cleanliness and poor maintenance in the mess.

Protest Ends After Administration’s Assurance

The protest continued for quite some time before hostel officials assured students that the mess operator would be removed and other hostel-related issues would also be resolved.

After receiving the assurance, the students ended their protest peacefully.

Although several students said they felt uneasy after the incident, no serious health problems had been reported at the time this report was filed.

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