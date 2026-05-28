AI-Generated Videos On YouTube Will Soon Get Automatic Labels And Stronger Disclosure Tags

YouTube is introducing an automatic AI detection feature to help users identify whether a video is made using artificial intelligence or by real people, according to a company blog post released on Wednesday.

YouTube To Automatically Label AI-Generated Videos

Starting May 2026, the platform will use internal systems to detect AI-generated content on its own.

Videos that appear to be “photorealistic” and created using AI will now be labelled by YouTube even if creators do not mention it themselves. However, creators can appeal the decision if they believe their content has been wrongly tagged, and the label may be removed after review.

The AI label will remain permanently on videos made using YouTube’s own AI tools like Veo and Dream Screen. Videos carrying C2PA metadata, which confirms the use of generative AI, will also automatically receive the disclosure label.

AI Labels To Appear More Prominently On YouTube



YouTube will also place labels for photorealistic AI-generated videos in a more visible spot so viewers can easily notice them.

For long videos, the label will now appear below the video player and above the description section. In YouTube Shorts, the AI label will be shown directly on the video as an overlay.

According to the company, the change is meant to help viewers quickly understand whether a video has been created or heavily modified using AI.

AI Labels Will Not Affect Recommendations Or Revenue

Videos that contain unrealistic, animated, or only slightly edited AI content will still have disclosures, but these will appear inside the expanded description section instead.

YouTube said the new system is designed to maintain transparency while still giving creators control over their content. The platform also clarified that adding an AI label will not affect a video’s recommendations or its ability to earn revenue.



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