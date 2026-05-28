Bangladesh’s Famous ‘Trump’ Buffalo Saved From Eid Sacrifice After Gaining Nationwide Attention, Moved To Zoo

A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, known as “Donald Trump” because of its blond tuft of hair, has been saved from being sacrificed during Eid al-Adha after the government stepped in at the last moment.

The nearly 700-kg buffalo had already been sold for ritual sacrifice ahead of the festival. However, as public attention around the animal grew, authorities decided to protect it instead.

Bangladesh’s Home Ministry said on Wednesday that the buffalo will now be moved to the National Zoo in Dhaka, where it will be looked after by officials.

Officials said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered that the buffalo should not be sacrificed. The person who bought the animal for Eid sacrifice will also get their money back.

A ministry official told Reuters that the decision was taken at the last moment because of security concerns and the huge public interest in the unusual buffalo.

Rare Albino Buffalo Shifted To Bangladesh National Zoo

Mohammad Ruhul Quddus, the officer-in-charge of Dhaka’s Keraniganj Police Station, said officials believe the rare albino buffalo is still young and can live for many more years.

He told AFP that the livestock department asked police to take the buffalo from its owner because it is a rare animal.

The buffalo has now been moved to the Bangladesh National Zoo. Zoo officials have arranged a separate shelter for it. Zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said the buffalo will stay in quarantine for two weeks before visitors can see it.

“We have designated a shed for the albino buffalo and assigned a caregiver,” Rahman said.

Why The Buffalo Was Named ‘Donald Trump’

The buffalo belonged to 38-year-old farmer Zia Uddin Mridha. He said the nickname “Trump” was given by his younger brother because the buffalo’s thick blond hair looked similar to that of US President Donald Trump.

What began as a family joke soon made the buffalo famous across the country.

Mridha said large crowds started visiting the farm to see the unusual animal. People from different places, including children and families, came from morning till evening to take selfies, shoot videos and see the viral buffalo in person.

He described the buffalo as calm and friendly. According to him, the animal needed special care, such as regular feeding and frequent baths.

Viral Buffalo Draws Huge Crowds Ahead Of Eid al-Adha

Even after becoming popular, Mridha sold the buffalo ahead of Eid al-Adha, one of Bangladesh’s biggest religious festivals.

More than 12 million animals, including cows, goats, sheep and buffaloes, are expected to be sacrificed during Eid celebrations in Bangladesh this year. Albino buffaloes are very rare in the country, where most cattle are dark in colour. However, many people believe the buffalo was saved not only because of its rare appearance, but also because of the huge public attention it received.

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