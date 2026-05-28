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Home > World News > Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas

Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas

As tensions in the region rise, US launches fresh attacks in Iran as explosions rock Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz.

Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas (Image: @Osinttechnical via x)
Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas (Image: @Osinttechnical via x)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 07:16 IST

US military forces hit an Iranian location on Wednesday May 27 that American officials said posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Gulf region, in fresh strikes inside Iran. During the operation, American forces also intercepted drones fired from Iran, according to a US official. The strikes are the first reported by Reuters, and follow a growing rift between Washington and Tehran over maritime security and military activity near the Strait of Hormuz. There is no official confirmation of the nature of strikes from Iranian authorities, but according to Iranian media reports, the military has been more active in the south of the country overnight.

What Did Iranian Media Say?

Three blasts were heard hours after the reported US operation in the strategically important Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz. The explosions happened around 1:30 AM local time and briefly triggered the air defence systems in Tehran, Iran’s semi official Fars News Agency reported. Police have not yet determined where or from what source the explosions were coming from. ‘The exact location and source of these sounds is still unknown, and follow up research is ongoing to determine them’ Fars reported.

According To Axios report, US Central Command said in a statement that its forces ‘shot down four Iranian one way attack drones that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz’. 

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Why Is The City of Bandar Abbas So Important?

Bandar Abbas is also an important port for Iran’s navy and commerce as well as being near one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints. The new developments have emboldened fears of security in the Gulf region which is still a hotspot for potential regional conflict and is integral to global supply of energy and commercial shipping. The Strait of Hormuz is a major shipping route for oil going to and from the world, and any military conflict there could be a concern of the entire world. The United States-Iran tensions have been building in recent weeks with US accusations of Iran backed forces dangerously threatening maritime traffic and US assets in the area. Iran, in turn, has condemned the US for causing unrest by persistently carrying out military exercises in the region of its sea borders.

Earlier This Week Strikes By US 

Reports from Iranian state television that Iran and Oman would dominate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in a proposed peace deal also were dismissed by US President Donald Trump. Trump said the waterway would be kept open to all countries and recent US military strikes were ‘defensive’ in nature, stepping in to stop further threats. Earlier in the week, the US attacked Iranian missile launch sites and boats that it was suspected were trying to place naval mines, Tehran called these actions a violation of the already fragile ceasefire. The renewed conflict has added to the diplomatic maneuvering to defuse tensions and restore stability to the region.

Also Read: Bangladesh’s Famous ‘Trump’ Buffalo Saved From Eid Sacrifice After Gaining Nationwide Attention, Moved To Zoo

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Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas
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Fresh US Airstrikes Hit Iran, Blasts Reported In Bandar Abbas
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