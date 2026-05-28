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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here

Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here

Petrol, diesel and CNG prices remained unchanged on May 28, 2026. Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and more cities.

Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here
Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 09:04 IST

Petrol, Diesel, and CNG Prices Today, May 28, 2026: Rates of petrol, diesel and CNG have been static on Thursday. Although the OMCs revise the price of petrol, diesel and CNG every day at 6 in the morning, no new revision was made today. The fuel prices had already shot up significantly in the month of May, with OMCs hiking the price of petrol and diesel four times from May 15 to May 25 owing to the elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in Western Asia. Ever since the West Asia crisis began, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 7.5 per litre by the OMCs.

Petrol prices today on May 28

Petrol prices in Hyderabad are the highest at Rs 115.69 a litre, followed by Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 115.49 a litre. Chandigarh has the cheapest petrol with rates at Rs 98.10 a litre. 

City Price Price Change
New Delhi ₹102.12 0.00
Kolkata ₹113.47 0.00
Mumbai ₹111.18 -0.03
Chennai ₹107.77 -0.43
Gurugram ₹102.69 -0.15
Noida ₹102.12 -0.20
Bengaluru ₹110.91 -0.02
Bhubaneswar ₹109.03 +0.22
Chandigarh ₹101.51 -0.03
Hyderabad ₹115.69 -0.04
Jaipur ₹112.98 +0.46
Lucknow ₹102.04 +0.18
Patna ₹101.89 0.00
Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49 +0.18

Diesel prices today on May 28

In the case of diesel, Thiruvananthapuram saw the highest price at Rs104.40 per litre, followed by Hyderabad at Rs103.82 per litre.

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City Price Price Change
New Delhi ₹95.20 0.00
Kolkata ₹99.82 0.00
Mumbai ₹97.83 0.00
Chennai ₹99.58 -0.40
Gurugram ₹95.36 -0.15
Noida ₹95.56 +0.19
Bengaluru ₹98.80 0.00
Bhubaneswar ₹100.74 +0.22
Chandigarh ₹86.47 0.00
Hyderabad ₹103.82 0.00
Jaipur ₹97.06 +0.41
Lucknow ₹95.36 0.00
Patna ₹99.36 -0.29
Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.42 +0.30

CNG rates today on May 28

City CNG Price (₹/kg)
New Delhi / NCR ₹83.09
Mumbai ₹84.00
Rewari ₹87.70
Meerut ₹89.70
Sonipat ₹92.50
Bharatpur ₹95.00
Bangalore ₹95.00
Chennai ₹95.00
Dewas ₹95.50
Hyderabad ₹97.00
Firozabad ₹97.00
Mathura ₹97.00

Also Read: Bank Holiday Today, May 28: Are SBI, HDFC Bank And Other Banks Open Or Closed On Bakrid?

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Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here
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Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here
Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here
Petrol, Diesel And CNG Prices Today, May 28: Have Fuel Rates Changed In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata And Other Cities? Check Here
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