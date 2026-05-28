Delhi Weather Today (28 May 2026): IMD Predicts Thunderstorms & Rainfall After Morning Heatwave

Delhi-NCR remains warded down in the scorching heatwaves as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new weather alerts for heatwave, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for national capital on May 28, 2026.

The deo’s latest prediction for the national capital says the maximum temperature at Delhi will be ranging between 44°C and 45°C. It must be the hottest day yet this week. The minimum temperature at Delhi will be 30°C. The temperature will remain hot and dry in the entire afternoon hours.

Delhi Weather Update For 28 May, 2026

Per the weather department, the majority of Delhi may be able to be able to contradict heatwave condition during the day. The dry northwesterly blows with the temperature increment is predicted to intensify the discomfort levels in the national capital.

The citizens have been advised to curb from taking a step in the entire afternoon time and remain hydrated due to the burning heatwave condition.

Rain And Thunderstorms Might Counter The Heatwave In Evening Hours

Even though sunny and hot in Delhi, some change of weather is expected later in the evening time. IMD has issued an alert that cloud, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain may be possible in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

Strong winds of 50-70 kmph may also be associated with thunderstorm activity. Dust storms and isolated hailstorm activity may impact nearby areas including Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Delhi Weather Conditions Remain Unstable

Over the last few days, Delhi weather has experienced rapid change in weather components such as showers, thundershowers and gusty winds, which revived some relief against the heat.

The sudden change from hot afternoons to cooler breezy evenings has been a relief for Delhi residents who are facing it during these sweltering summer months.

IMD Advisory To Delhi Residents

IMD has advised residents to be careful during thunder storm activity due to strong winds, storms, lightning strikes and possible dust storms .Dwindled visibility in evening weather disruptions has also complicated traffic in certain places.

People have been advised not to be outside during thunderstorms. Avoids shelter under trees or weak structures during thunder storm activity and heavy winds .

Delhi Weather Forecast For Near Future

The heatwave continues, but Delhi is set to have variable weather including impact of thunderstorms, showers and gusty winds within days as warned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, high temperatures will continue, but the city will get relief with intermittent showers and clouds in the evenings.

Also Read: Weather Today (28 May, 2026) Live Updates: Delhi Under Heatwave Alert, Mumbai Likely To Stay Sunny, Bengaluru May Witness Rain & Cloudy Skies

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other publicly available reports at the time of publishing. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to follow official IMD advisories for real-time updates and safety information.