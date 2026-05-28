Who Is Dhaval Amratbhai Patel? Indian Living Illegally In US Arrested For Assaulting A Man With Baseball Bat

An Indian national, who was living illegally in the United States, has been arrested after an alleged assault where he used a baseball bat. This happened during an argument at a liquor store in Massachusetts, according to police. Dhaval Amratbhai Patel was first taken into custody by the Worcester Police Department on May 16 and he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police say the whole argument began like a normal dispute between Patel and a customer at the store where he worked, before it somehow turned violent, and escalated quickly. During the incident, Patel picked up a baseball bat and hit the customer, authorities allege. The case has since gained nationwide attention as US immigration officials condemned local police for letting Patel out of custody before federal police could intervene.

What Happened Here?

Patel was freed from jail on the same day, without Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) being notified, in the face of the serious charges brought against him, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Patel was arrested by ICE officers May 18. In a press release on Wednesday, DHS attributed ‘sanctuary politicians in Massachusetts’ for their lack of cooperation with federal immigration enforcement officials. Patel had entered the United States illegally on an unknown date, at an unknown time, and was staying in the country without legal status when the alleged assault took place, the officials said. The agency maintained local authorities should have been in touch with ICE right after the initial arrest of Patel.







Sanctuary policies Being Questioned

The incident has stirred up the ongoing political controversy in the US about sanctuary policies and how local police and immigration officials work together. In a pointed attack, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis questioned Massachusetts leaders for ‘putting politics before public safety’ and stated that Patel ‘thought he could go around beating people with a baseball bat’. Sanctuary policies were enabling ‘dangerous people’ to be ‘left in communities’ rather than turned over to immigration authorities, Bis said. She also stated that they ‘run the risk of being caught up in ICE’s dragnet’ and that their actions impede efforts to deport people accused of violent crimes.

Where Is Dhaval Amratbhai Patel Now?

The Patel case will likely fuel an existing national debate about how to enforce immigration and the place of local government in helping federal authorities. But Patel is still in custody while his case continues to be litigated in Massachusetts. More details about the alleged victim’s condition and whether more charges should be filed have been not been released.

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