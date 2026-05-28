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Home > Business News > Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure

Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure

LG Electronics reportedly considers exiting TV business amid fierce competition from Chinese brands, thin margins, and rising costs, potentially reshaping global TV industry while shifting focus toward software and platforms.

Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 12:12 IST

Is LG Really About To Quit The TV Business? The Shock Twist Nobody Saw Coming? This could honestly be one of the biggest shake-ups in the consumer tech world in years. LG Electronics, a brand that has been making televisions since the 1960s, is now reportedly considering selling its TV division to Chinese giant Hisense. Yeah, the same LG that a lot of households grew up watching cricket matches, movies, and daily soaps on. Reports from South Korea suggest falling profits and really intense competition from cheaper Chinese brands might be nudging LG into a dramatic rethink. If the deal actually goes through, it may officially draw the curtain on almost 60 years of LG television history, and it’s a pretty massive moment for the global tech industry.

Why LG May Finally Be Ready To Walk Away From TVs

Making televisions, for LG Electronics, is no longer turning out to be that big goldmine it used to be. Reports are saying the company’s TV division is running on razor-thin profit margins of like 1% to 2%, and apparently that’s creating real pressure internally, behind the scenes. The issue is kind of plain but also kind of brutal, you know, because making newer TVs is getting more and more costly, while selling them at a nice profit is getting harder. Between rising production expenses and those intense price wars sparked by cheaper Chinese rivals, LG is reportedly struggling to keep earnings in a healthy zone. And yeah, honestly, for a firm that once pretty much owned living rooms around the world, this feels like a major shift.

Chinese TV brands are shifting, like sorta, the worldwide market play.

  • Hisense, TCL, and Xiaomi are expanding their presence pretty fast in the global television space.
  • They are pulling in shoppers with big, feature-packed Mini LED TVs while keeping the prices at an extremely aggressive level.
  • Per market research firm Omdia:
    • TCL now sits at about 14% of global TV shipment share
    • Hisense is around 12.5% share
  • So, in overall shipment volume, these Chinese TV makers are now reportedly edging out long-time industry giants such as LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics.

This change shows how tough pricing and steadily better technology are reshaping the global TV business overall.

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Is LG Quietly Repeating Its Smartphone Exit Story All Over Again?

For many people, LG Electronics televisions have been sitting in family living rooms for generations, and that is exactly why these latest reports feel kinda emotional, even if it’s hard to put into words. LG’s TV story goes all the way back to 1966, when its older predecessor, GoldStar, launched South Korea’s first black-and-white television. But now, nearly 60 years later, the company may reportedly be ready to step away from the whole business entirely. And honestly, this wouldn’t even be the first time LG has pulled off something that dramatic. Back in 2021, LG shut down its smartphone division after years of losses, and that meant iconic product lines like the LG Wing and the V-series phones were gone. After that, the company pivoted toward EV components, robotics, and smart home technologies. Now, reports suggest LG could be using that same kind of “survival strategy” on its television business too.

LG’s Big Pivot: From TVs To Tech Platforms?

Even if LG Electronics steps back from making TVs, it is not exactly leaving the screen world behind. Instead, reports suggest it may be quietly shifting gears toward a more “software-first” future. Think less factory-heavy TV production and more smart, connected experiences. According to EBN, LG could double down on its webOS platform services, automotive display systems, smart monitors, and software-driven entertainment solutions. In simple terms, the company may move from building the TV box to powering what runs inside it. It is a big strategic twist, and honestly, it is a sign that the screen game is no longer just about hardware anymore, it is about ecosystems.

Also Read: Reliance Share Price In Focus As Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Reveals AGM Timeline, Dividend Record Date; Jio IPO Buzz Intensifies

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Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure
Tags: Chinese TV brandsconsumer electronics trendsglobal TV industry shiftHisense takeover TVhome-hero-pos-11LG Electronics newsLG TV exitmini LED TVssmart TV competitionTCL market sharewebOS strategy

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Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure

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Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure
Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure
Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure
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