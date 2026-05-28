Reliance Share Price In Focus As Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Reveals AGM Timeline, Dividend Record Date; Jio IPO Buzz Intensifies

Reliance Share Price In Focus: The Wait Is Over For Reliance Investors! AGM Date, Dividend Record Day Finally Out. YES, the market has some fresh dates to circle on the calendar. Reliance Industries, spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, has officially declared its 49th AGM date along with the long-awaited FY26 dividend record date, and it instantly puts the stock back in the spotlight before Friday’s trade starts. The AGM will take place on June 19 in a virtual format, and June 5 has been fixed as the record date for the ₹6 per share final dividend. Now people are watching very closely for any quick updates on growth plans, retail expansion too, and also the ongoing talk around a possible Reliance Jio IPO.

Reliance Share Prices In Focus, 49th AGM To Be Held On June 19

Reliance Industries has finally locked in the date for its much-awaited 49th AGM, and investors now have another big thing to keep an eye on, like really closely. The company, in an exchange filing dated May 27, said the AGM will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2 PM IST through virtual mode using Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Since Reliance shares already have been under market watch lately, traders and investors are now expected to monitor each update, clue, and even the smallest possible announcement that might come from the Mukesh Ambani-led giant.

Reliance Shares And Jio IPO Buzz Back In Focus: Why Is The AGM Meet Important?

Reliance Industrie’s upcoming AGM is not only just another corporate event this time, it is kind of turning into something that investors are watching almost like a blockbuster reveal. Since Reliance shares are already staying in the spotlight on Dalal Street, market participants are likely to pay even more attention to every single update with extra care, especially around the company’s fast-growing digital and consumer segments, which have kept supporting earnings even as the global energy mood is still weak. But honestly, the main buzz still circles back to the long-discussed Reliance Jio IPO. Investors are now hoping the AGM could finally give fresh timelines, discreet hints, or maybe even a big announcement tied to the eagerly awaited listing plans.

Reliance Industries Dividend Record Date: Key Things Investors Should Know

Reliance Industries has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the FY26 final dividend.

The company said the dividend, if approved during the AGM, will be paid within seven days after the meeting concludes.

Along with its March quarter earnings, Reliance Industries had recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for FY26.

June 12, 2026, has also been fixed as the cut-off date to determine shareholders eligible to vote on AGM resolutions.

Reliance Industries Share Performance And FY26 Financial Of The Year

Category Details 1-Month Stock Performance Down 1% 3-Month Stock Performance Down 3% 6-Month Stock Performance Down 12% 1-Year Stock Performance Down 5% 52-Week High ₹1,611.20 (January 2026) 52-Week Low ₹1,290 (April 2026) Previous Closing Price ₹1,350.50, down 0.43% Market Status Indian stock markets remained closed today on account of Bakrid Q4 FY26 Net Profit ₹16,971 crore, down 13% YoY Q4 Revenue From Operations ₹2.98 lakh crore, up 13% YoY Gross Revenue ₹3,25,290 crore, up 13% YoY Profit After Tax (PAT) ₹20,616 crore, down 8.1% YoY Consolidated EBITDA ₹48,588 crore, down 0.3% YoY EBITDA Margin 14.9%, contracted by 200 basis points FY26 Net Profit ₹80,775 crore, up 16% FY26 Revenue From Operations ₹10.75 lakh crore, up 9.75% Growth Drivers Oil-to-chemicals, digital services, and retail businesses Consumer Business Contribution Over 55% of consolidated EBITDA during FY26 Jio And Retail Keep Reliance’s Growth Engine Running

Even while some parts of the business felt pressure from jumpy global energy markets, Reliance Industries still managed to keep two big growth engines running, almost nonstop, Jio and retail. Jio Platforms put in a solid FY26 outing with profit after tax going past ₹30,000 crore, up 15.1% year-on-year, and once again showing why the digital segment keeps acting like a main pillar for Reliance’s future ambitions. At the same time, Reliance Retail Ventures kept moving ahead in a calm but steady way, reporting annual profit that hovered near ₹14,000 crore, rising 11.7% versus last year. Taken together, both businesses are starting to feel more and more like the pulse, the heartbeat of Reliance Industries’ long-term growth tale.

Here Are The Insights From Mukesh Ambani Sir

“Through FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment,” Ambani said.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please take advice from a certified financial advisor.)

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