Watch: Top Lashkar Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri Warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir Over Abraham Accords

Pakistan is embroiled in controversy following the call by the United States President, Donald Trump, to several Muslim majority countries, including Pakistan, to join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic ties with Israel. Things went out of hand when the deputy chief of banned terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Saifullah Kasuri warned in public Pakistan’s political and military establishments against accepting Israel.

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What Did Saifullah Kasuri Say?

At an open gathering following the Eid al-Adha prayers, Kasuri reiterated the warning that ‘whoever says ‘recognition’ for Israel will be eliminated’ that was widely interpreted as a threat to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir, head of the Pakistan army. The announcement has raised concerns about the growing presence of extremist language in the country’s politics, particularly in the context of growing international pressure on Pakistan for Middle East politics.

In his speech, Kasuri asserted that no world power could compel the Muslim world to normalize relations with Israel, and tried to stir up emotions using such concepts as ‘jihad’ and ‘martyrdom’ to stir up support. He also claimed that Pakistan’s defence capability has reached the level of Israel and mentioned that Pakistan has signed defence deals with Saudi Arabia. The comments were seen as a reaction to any change in Islamabad’s long held stand on Israel by analysts who believe these were made by radical groups in Pakistan. The Lashkar-e-Taiba chief’s address comes at a critical moment for Pakistan, which officially has not accepted Israel as a reality until it is recognised as an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

What Did Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Say?

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently voiced Pakistan’s rejection of normalisation of ties with Israel at this juncture. Any deal with Israel will be contrary to the ideology of Pakistan, which means Islamabad’s would be linked to the Palestinian issue, he said. Also the minister showed a lack of faith in Israel, indicating a lack of political interest in Pakistan’s ruling establishment to join the Abraham Accords at the current moment. Pakistani political commentators say any sign of a change of policy towards Israel by the government would face a lot of criticism from religious parties and extremist groups in Pakistan.

Trump’s Claims And Fresh Strikes

Trump meanwhile has said that on going talks with regional peace and tension and Iran were making ‘very good progress’ and suggested that nations involved in the mediation process join the Abraham Accords. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed the signing of the agreement is a ‘matter of honour’ and urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to ‘normalise’ relations with Israel. Today morning, US made fresh attacks on Iran’s port city Bandar Abbas to which IRGC replied that ‘targeting the country will lead to a more decisive response’.

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