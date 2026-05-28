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Home > Sports News > ‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video

‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 97 off 29 balls in SRH vs RR Eliminator as Rajasthan Royals stormed into Qualifier 2. Jofra Archer’s cheeky “I’ll tell you after the IPL” reply on dismissing the teenage sensation quickly went viral across social media.

Jofra Archer responds to how to get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out. Image Credit X/@IPL
Jofra Archer responds to how to get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out. Image Credit X/@IPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 11:29 IST

SRH vs RR, Eliminator: How to stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? This is a question that teams struggled all year round to find an answer to in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The teenage sensation has made sure that a high percentage of a team’s time spent facing the Rajasthan Royals will go into figuring out what to bowl against the left-handed batter. However, his teammate, Jofra Archer, who himself is in the middle of a sensational season, was asked about how to bowl against Sooryavanshi. Archer gave a cheeky reply after Sooryavanshi led the Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2 with a 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to his knock of 97 runs from 29 balls. Find out what Archer replied when asked how to get Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out.

WATCH: Jofra Archer gives a cheeky reply when asked how to bowl against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi




The cricket community is currently looking for ways to prevent teenage sensation. Jofra Archer, a pacer for the Rajasthan Royals, is not yet prepared to divulge any secrets, unlike Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by a commanding 47 runs in the 2026 Indian Premier League, the question that everyone wanted answered was posed to Eliminator Archer: “Where exactly do you bowl to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?” The England speedster grinned before responding in a cheeky way that went viral on social media right after. Archer, with a smile on his face, said, “I’ll tell you after the IPL.”

The clever comment encapsulated the mystique surrounding the 15-year-old batting phenom, whose aggressive strokeplay and incredible power-hitting have terrorized bowling attacks this season. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi stole the show during the Eliminator match, scoring an incredible 97 runs off just 29 deliveries. With 12 huge sixes in his blistering performance, the Rajasthan Royals won handily and maintained their title chances.

IPL 2026 Playoffs: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been the most dangerous batter. The left-handed batter has not shown any signs of second-season jitters in IPL 2026 as he continues to script history and break long-standing records. He went past Chris Gayle to break the record for most sixes in a single season. With at least one match left and possibly two, Sooryavanshi can certainly add more sixes to his tally of 65 from 15 games. 

He has scored 680 runs at a strike rate of 242.85, becoming the only player in the history of the league to score more than 600 runs at a strike rate of more than 200. Even if he scores a run-a-ball 20 in his next game, Sooryavanshi will still end up with 700 runs at a strike rate of 233. In addition to his 65 sixes, the RR batter has smashed 55 fours as well, meaning 610 of 680 runs have come in boundaries. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between SRH and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Eliminator

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‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video
Tags: IPL 2026IPL Eliminatorjofra archerrajasthan royalsrr vs srhSunrisers HyderabadVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video
‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video
‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video
‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video

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