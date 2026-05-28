MPESB Jail Prahari and Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in for Van Rakshak Recruitment Exam

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Jail Prahari and Forest Guard Recruitment Examination 2026. All the candidates can view and download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment will be conducted on the basis of merit for the vacancies of 1,679, including the positions of Forest Guard (Van Rakshak), Field Guard (Kshetra Rakshak), Jail Prahari and Assistant Jail Superintendent. The candidates can download their hall tickets by using the application number and date of birth. Also, carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is compulsory for the candidates.

How to download MPESB admit card 2026

All the candidates need to go to the official portal and enter the login details to download the MPESB Jail Prahari and Forest Guard admit card. The following steps will help the applicants for obtaining the hall ticket:

Go to the official MPESB website

Pick any language from the available options

Click the admit card link for Van Rakshak, Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari and Assistant Jail Superintendent recruitment examination 2026

Enter application number and other necessary details

Submit

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

The candidates are advised to verify the details listed on the admit card before appearing for the exam.

When will MP Forest Guard and Jail Prahari exams

The official timetable has revealed that the recruitment will start from June 4, 2026, to June 19, 2026. The exam will be held from two shifts every day across several centres in Madhya Pradesh. The authorities will maintain tight security among candidates for the proper conduct of the recruitment test.

Students are advised to arrive at the examination centre before the reporting time displayed on the admit card.

What information is covered in MPESB admit card 2026

The hall ticket has a lot of details associated with the candidate and the exam schedule. All information must be read carefully by the candidates after downloading the admit card. The hall ticket provides the candidate’s name, roll number, date of exam, reporting time, exam centre details and important instructions of exam day.

If anyone notices a mistake in the hall ticket, it has to be notified, taking enough caution with the examination authority for correction before the date of the exam.

What documents should candidates bring along on the day of MPESB exam

The candidates appearing for the recruitment exam must carry a hard copy of the admit card and a valid government photo identity proof. Without these documents, candidates may be denied entry to the examination centre. All instructions stated in the hall ticket should be carefully followed. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones, calculators and study material can’t be allowed inside the exam hall.

What is the significance of the MPESB recruitment drive

The recruitment exam is being conducted for recruitment in several government posts in the forest and prison departments of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of candidates from all over the state have applied to the vacancies. The recruitment process of the MPESB will create job opportunities in the departments responsible for the management of forest protection, prison security and field operations. The candidates are advised to check the official website frequently for the availability of information on examination dates, answer keys and the subsequent phases of the recruitment process.

Also Read: JEECUP Admit Card 2026 Released for Groups A, E1 and E2 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Check Revised Exam Dates