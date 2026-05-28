LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD IPL 2026 bihar Brent crude price Ban On Cow Slaughter Tamil Nadu 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news bakrid Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
Home > Brand Desk > UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 12:26 IST

Artificial intelligence has moved from a strategic priority to a personal liability for chief executives in the UAE. New research makes the stakes unusually clear. According to Dataiku’s 2026 CEO Confessions Study, 79% of UAE CEOs believe their role could be at risk if their organisation fails to generate measurable business gains from AI by the end of 2026.

That is not a distant hypothetical. The deadline is this year and the pressure building around it is reshaping how CEOs think about their own position.

You Might Be Interested In

Jobs on the Line

The study reveals that executive risk around AI is already being felt across peer networks. Three-quarters of UAE CEOs surveyed believe their peers could be removed from their roles as early as 2026 due to failed AI strategies or high-profile AI-related crises. When that many leaders expect others in similar positions to face consequences, the effect on individual behaviour is significant. Caution competes with urgency and both are present in the data.

More than half, 53% of UAE CEOs, say that within the next two years leading a successful AI strategy will become the top criterion for board-level CEO appointments. The implication is that AI execution is becoming a core leadership credential rather than a function delegated to technology departments.

Who is Actually in Charge

The research also reveals how CEOs are responding to this pressure in terms of ownership. Around 55% identify themselves as the single most influential stakeholder in determining their organisation’s AI direction, placing them ahead of IT, data and business leaders.

That level of personal involvement reflects how seriously AI outcomes are now being tracked at the top. It also creates a direct line of accountability. When the CEO owns the AI direction, the CEO owns the results. There is less room to distribute blame across departments when the strategy does not deliver.

Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau described the dynamic directly. “Every enterprise now has access to powerful AI. The differentiator is whether they can turn that power into reliable business decisions. CEOs are staking their jobs on AI but still questioning its outputs and struggling to control the systems they say they own. The companies that close that gap will be the ones building AI worth being accountable for.”

Urgency Alongside Hesitation

Despite the pressure to move fast the research surfaces a genuine tension between urgency and caution. Nearly a quarter of UAE CEOs believe their organisation’s current use of AI could jeopardise their long-term legacy. That figure is more than double the global average. It suggests UAE business leaders are not just worried about falling behind on AI. They are also worried about the damage that getting it wrong could cause.

Forty-four per cent say they have already delayed or cancelled AI initiatives due to concerns over potential failure. That is a significant proportion of leaders pulling back on investments they simultaneously feel pressure to accelerate.

The pattern is familiar. The same environment that rewards bold AI moves punishes visible failures. Leaders are navigating that contradiction in real time with their own careers as the variable.

What the Gap Actually Is

The core problem the research identifies is not a lack of ambition or investment. It is the space between deploying AI and trusting what it produces. CEOs are close to the decisions these systems inform but many are still uncertain about the reliability of the outputs underpinning those decisions.

The study points to organisations still grappling with execution risks, governance concerns and the difficulty of translating AI investments into measurable returns.

That gap between deployment and dependable results is where leadership credibility is currently being won or lost in the UAE. The CEOs who close it will be in a strong position heading into 2027. Those who do not will find the board asking questions they cannot answer.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

RELATED News

Stockity Tools: Built Around One Clear Idea

Vietnam Travel Costs: Budget Tips & Planning Guide

How the Best IVF Doctor in Noida, Dr. Mona Dahiya, Simplifies Fertility Treatment

Dubai Entrepreneur Satish Sanpal Brings Luxury And Glamour To Netflix’s Desi Bling

Funox for Developers Opens New Opportunities for HTML5 Game Creators

LATEST NEWS

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026

Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

Air India Launches Employment Initiative for Veer Naris and Children in Partnership With Indian Army

Why Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Amid Market Pressure? Deails Inside

Top Lashkar Terrorist Saifullah Kasuri Warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours?

Viral Desai Highlights ‘Waste to Wealth’ and Sustainable Growth at Daman Industrial Expo

Bitcoin Falls Below $73K Amid War Jitters — Is A Bigger Crypto Sell-Off Ahead?

MPESB Jail Prahari and Forest Guard Admit Card 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in for Van Rakshak Recruitment Exam

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark
UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark
UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark
UAE CEOs Under Growing Pressure as AI Results Become a Leadership Benchmark

QUICK LINKS