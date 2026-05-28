Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Chinese TV brands Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news Bandar Abbas city
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 12:59 IST

Rakhi Sawant performed a special act of Asani from the movie Sholey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Mumbai witnessed an emotional, glamorous, and star-studded evening at the grand Trailer & Music Launch of the much-awaited film “Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai”, regarded as the last film of legendary actor Asrani. The event was held at Aruba Bar & Experience and saw the presence of several renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.
The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Milind Gunaji, Zarina Wahab, Mushtaq Khan, and many others. Directed by Rakesh Sawant, the film is produced by Shweta Chauhan, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, and Rakesh Sawant.
One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the heartfelt tribute by Rakhi Sawant, who delivered a special, never-before-seen performance dedicated to Asrani Ji, celebrating his unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema. Her emotional act left the audience nostalgic and deeply moved.
The trailer received an overwhelming response from the media and attendees for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and commercial entertainment value. The film revolves around a dark and intense murder mystery involving Thakur Vishwajeet Singh and Sawatei, whose family conflicts spiral into shocking crimes and suspenseful revelations. The investigation is led by Inspector Dev and Inspector Rana, taking audiences through a thrilling journey packed with drama, romance, action, music, and suspense.
Set against the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand, the film promises visually rich storytelling along with soulful music and emotional depth.
Director Rakesh Sawant said, “This film is extremely special and emotional for all of us because it carries the legacy and final performance of Asrani Ji. We wanted to create a complete entertainer while also giving audiences a memorable cinematic experience filled with suspense, emotion, and powerful performances.”
Producer Bhanwar Singh Pundir shared, “The response we received at the trailer launch has been overwhelming. It is a proud moment for our entire team to celebrate Asrani Ji’s incredible contribution to cinema through this film. Audiences will witness a perfect blend of thriller, entertainment, and emotion.”
Under the banner of Jaya Films and Gajanan Motion Movies, the film is produced by Shweta Chauhan, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, and Rakesh Sawant and directed by Rakesh Sawant.
The movie stars Asrani, Milind Gunaji, Zarina Wahab, Raksha Gupta, Muskan Verma, Vishnu Sharma, Abhinav Chauhan, and Mushtaq Khan.
“Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai” releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Trailer link:  https://youtu.be/47x3HaalBAk?si=FY_SGLsxHi791uck

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

SC Upholds 28% GST On Online Gaming Firms — Will it hurt gamers?

Why Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Amid Market Pressure? Deails Inside

Viral Desai Highlights ‘Waste to Wealth’ and Sustainable Growth at Daman Industrial Expo

Bitcoin Falls Below $73K Amid War Jitters — Is A Bigger Crypto Sell-Off Ahead?

Reliance Share Price In Focus: AGM Date, Dividend Record Day, Jio IPO Buzz Emerge; Details Inside!

LATEST NEWS

HL Rs 1.22 Crore hawal Money seized from Devagiri Express; man arrested with bag full of cash

NEET UG Re-Test Paper Leak Allegations Surface Online Despite CBI Crackdown and Enhanced Security Measures

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 13: Suriya Starrer Nears Rs 260-Crore Mark Despite Midweek Drop

India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah Steps Down

Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Price, Engine Options, Range

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026

Did Dhinchak Pooja Secretly Get Married? Her Bridal Look Leaves Fans Stunned

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai
Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai
Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai
Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

QUICK LINKS