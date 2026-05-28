Grand Trailer Launch of Legendary Actor Asrani’s Last Film ‘Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai’ Held in Mumbai

Rakhi Sawant performed a special act of Asani from the movie Sholey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Mumbai witnessed an emotional, glamorous, and star-studded evening at the grand Trailer & Music Launch of the much-awaited film “Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai”, regarded as the last film of legendary actor Asrani. The event was held at Aruba Bar & Experience and saw the presence of several renowned personalities from the entertainment industry.

The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Milind Gunaji, Zarina Wahab, Mushtaq Khan, and many others. Directed by Rakesh Sawant, the film is produced by Shweta Chauhan, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, and Rakesh Sawant.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the heartfelt tribute by Rakhi Sawant, who delivered a special, never-before-seen performance dedicated to Asrani Ji, celebrating his unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema. Her emotional act left the audience nostalgic and deeply moved.

The trailer received an overwhelming response from the media and attendees for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and commercial entertainment value. The film revolves around a dark and intense murder mystery involving Thakur Vishwajeet Singh and Sawatei, whose family conflicts spiral into shocking crimes and suspenseful revelations. The investigation is led by Inspector Dev and Inspector Rana, taking audiences through a thrilling journey packed with drama, romance, action, music, and suspense.

Set against the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand, the film promises visually rich storytelling along with soulful music and emotional depth.

Director Rakesh Sawant said, “This film is extremely special and emotional for all of us because it carries the legacy and final performance of Asrani Ji. We wanted to create a complete entertainer while also giving audiences a memorable cinematic experience filled with suspense, emotion, and powerful performances.”

Producer Bhanwar Singh Pundir shared, “The response we received at the trailer launch has been overwhelming. It is a proud moment for our entire team to celebrate Asrani Ji’s incredible contribution to cinema through this film. Audiences will witness a perfect blend of thriller, entertainment, and emotion.”

Under the banner of Jaya Films and Gajanan Motion Movies, the film is produced by Shweta Chauhan, Bhanwar Singh Pundir, and Rakesh Sawant and directed by Rakesh Sawant.

The movie stars Asrani, Milind Gunaji, Zarina Wahab, Raksha Gupta, Muskan Verma, Vishnu Sharma, Abhinav Chauhan, and Mushtaq Khan.

“Hum Angrezon Ke Zamane Ke Jailor Hai” releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026.

Trailer link: https://youtu.be/47x3HaalBAk?si=FY_SGLsxHi791uck



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