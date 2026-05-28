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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his dream IPL 2026 season for Rajasthan Royals by breaking Chris Gayle’s sixes record. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle praised the teenage sensation after his explosive knock helped RR defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad and reach Qualifier 2.

Vaibhav Sooryaanshi broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season of the IPL. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryaanshi broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season of the IPL. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 12:36 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Record: It would have been one thing if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was playing well for a 15-year-old; it is a totally different thing that he is arguably the best player in a league filled with some of the most successful International cricketers. The fact that he has won at least a few matches single-handedly for the Rajasthan Royals speaks to his greatness. Talking about greatness, Sachin Tendulkar, someone who has been in Sooryavanshi’s shoes, was all praises for the young batter after his whirlwind knock helped RR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season, held by Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss reacted to the record-breaking knock by Sooryavanshi.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock




Sooryavanshi is frequently likened to the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, who produced a tactical analysis of Vaibhav’s batting that demonstrated his abilities. After missing his third century in the previous month and being dismissed for 97 for the second time this season, Sooryavanshi was devastated. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar said, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular.” 

Chris Gayle reacts as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes past his record




Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke one of Chris Gayle’s records while missing another. The teenager has scored the most sixes in a single season of the IPL. He also created the world record of hitting the most sixes in a single tournament. Meanwhile, with 97 runs in 28 balls, Sooryavanshi needed three runs off the next ball to smash the fastest century in the IPL. Going for a six, Sooryavanshi was caught at deep third man to deny him yet another record. Gayle reacted to Sooryavanshi’s achievements and took to Twitter. “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment, young man! New Six machine,” wrote the Universe Boss on X (formerly Twitter).

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi








Sanath Jayasuriya, who was himself a dangerous left-handed opening batter, was all praises for Sooryavanshi. The Sri Lankan batter, while taking to Twitter, talked about how special Sooryavanshi’s talent is.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock
Tags: Chris GayleIPL 2026rajasthan royalsrr vs srhsachin tendulkarSanath JayasuriyaVaibhav Sooryavanshiyuvraj singh

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

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