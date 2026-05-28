Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL Record: It would have been one thing if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was playing well for a 15-year-old; it is a totally different thing that he is arguably the best player in a league filled with some of the most successful International cricketers. The fact that he has won at least a few matches single-handedly for the Rajasthan Royals speaks to his greatness. Talking about greatness, Sachin Tendulkar, someone who has been in Sooryavanshi’s shoes, was all praises for the young batter after his whirlwind knock helped RR beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to reach Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi broke the record for hitting the most sixes in a single season, held by Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss reacted to the record-breaking knock by Sooryavanshi.

Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock









Sooryavanshi is frequently likened to the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, who produced a tactical analysis of Vaibhav’s batting that demonstrated his abilities. After missing his third century in the previous month and being dismissed for 97 for the second time this season, Sooryavanshi was devastated. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar said, “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular.”

Chris Gayle reacts as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes past his record

What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine @IPL pic.twitter.com/ofElAousF7 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 27, 2026









Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke one of Chris Gayle’s records while missing another. The teenager has scored the most sixes in a single season of the IPL. He also created the world record of hitting the most sixes in a single tournament. Meanwhile, with 97 runs in 28 balls, Sooryavanshi needed three runs off the next ball to smash the fastest century in the IPL. Going for a six, Sooryavanshi was caught at deep third man to deny him yet another record. Gayle reacted to Sooryavanshi’s achievements and took to Twitter. “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment, young man! New Six machine,” wrote the Universe Boss on X (formerly Twitter).

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya praise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi







दुनिया एक तरफ़ यह खिलाड़ी एक तरफ़ । सबसे अलग सबसे ख़तरनाक बल्लेबाज़ । six Hitting machine our own #भारतकालाल ❤️ #VaibhavSuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/pnbGu5ymih — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 27, 2026







This is some hitting from Vaibhav

Very special talent, such confidence at a young age. Cricket has a special player coming through — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) May 27, 2026









Sanath Jayasuriya, who was himself a dangerous left-handed opening batter, was all praises for Sooryavanshi. The Sri Lankan batter, while taking to Twitter, talked about how special Sooryavanshi’s talent is.