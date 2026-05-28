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Home > India News > DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM

DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM

DK Shivakumar is set to become Karnataka’s new Chief Minister after Siddaramaiah reportedly decided to resign following discussions with Congress leaders.

DK Shivakumar will be the new CM of Karnataka (IMAGE: X)
DK Shivakumar will be the new CM of Karnataka (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 12:57 IST

NEW KARNATAKA CM: After much speculation, it is confirmed DK Shivakumar will be the new Karnataka CM. Siddaramaiah, as per multiple reports, will submit his resignation at 3 pm on Thursday, May 28.  Siddaramaiah had a breakfast session with his cabinet at his official residence here on Thursday. At the meeting, Siddaramaiah announced his decision to step down from the post of Chief Minister. His current deputy and possible successor, DK Shivakumar and other cabinet colleagues attended the breakfast meeting. The Chief Minister’s Office shared the image in which Siddaramaiah can be seen hugging Shivakumar. In a different shot, the Congress chief Siddaramaiah is seen by CM hopeful Shivakumar touching his feet and taking his blessings.

DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM 

Siddaramaiah has been rumoured to resign the Chief Minister post to pave the way for Shivakumar, who is expected to be appointed on a stopgap basis and is speculated to be at the breakfast meeting. The party’s leadership apparently requested the Chief Minister to step down for a change in the party leadership at the state level, prompting him to seek the Governor’s appointment, reports said. He will speak about it on Thursday as well, he said.

Though the 77-year-old veteran was likely to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot later today to apparently tender his resignation, Lok Bhavan sources said the Governor is not in the city; he has left for Indore for personal reasons.

After a breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah’s house, Karnataka Minister HK Patil spoke to reporters and said, “The Chief Minister will resign at 3 o’clock. Siddaramaiah told us DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister.”

Why did Siddaramaiah step down as Karnataka CM?

Siddaramaiah quit as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, feeling the heat from political pressure, party infighting, and all the rumours swirling about leadership changes inside the Congress. Word was, party leaders wanted a new face in charge before some big political fights and elections coming up.

His time as Chief Minister didn’t go smoothly, either. The opposition attacked him over how the government was run, accused him of corruption, and used Congress’s own internal squabbles against him. Even though nobody pointed to a single official reason, most analysts think the party’s top brass called for his resignation to keep Congress united and avoid problems between rival leaders in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 and mobilised the non-dominant caste groups through the AHINDA platform to build the Congress party’s social base beyond the traditional support.

ALSO READ: Did Giorgia Meloni Follow PM Modi On Instagram Days After Unfollow Rumours? Viral ‘Melodi’ Social Media Drama Explained

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DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM
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DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM

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DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM
DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM
DK Shivakumar To Be New Karnataka CM As Siddaramaiah Steps Down, To Submit Resignation At 3PM
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