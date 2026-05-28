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Home > Sports News > India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

World Championship of Legends Season 3 will return in October 2026 featuring India Champions, Pakistan Champions and other cricket legends. The tournament revives iconic rivalries amid fresh buzz over a possible India vs Pakistan clash after the boycott controversy in WCL 2025.

South Africa Champions won the World Championship of Legends in 2025. Image Credit: WCL
South Africa Champions won the World Championship of Legends in 2025. Image Credit: WCL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 13:07 IST

India vs Pakistan: In October 2026, the World Championship of Legends (WCL) will make a comeback for its third season. The organizers have promised another high-profile edition that would include some of the biggest names in cricket worldwide. According to a press release, the competition, commonly known as the Legends World Cup, will once again unite former international stars and current players from franchise cricket worldwide, following two successful seasons. 

India vs Pakistan Boycott

In the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL), the Indian champions made waves when they declined to play against the Pakistani champions. Following public criticism of Indian players and sponsors on social media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, the first walkover occurred in the group stage. The group stage game had to be canceled because Indian players refused to participate. In the meantime, Pakistan advanced directly to the final when the second walkover occurred in the WCL 2025 semifinal.

World Championship of Legends: Teams

Season 3 will feature seven teams — India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions. The league has built a reputation for assembling a strong player pool that includes legendary cricketers as well as active players who continue to compete in T20 leagues worldwide and are not centrally contracted with their national boards. 

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Organisers believe the presence of such players has significantly raised the competitiveness and entertainment value of the tournament. Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said, “When we launched WCL, our vision was to give fans a tournament that goes beyond cricket — a celebration of the icons who shaped the game. In just two seasons, WCL has grown into a cricket phenomenon, with fans eagerly waiting all year long for the tournament, and Season 3 is going to take that legacy to an entirely new level.” The tournament has steadily gained popularity among cricket fans for reviving iconic rivalries and providing an opportunity to watch celebrated players return to the field in a competitive format. Ajay Devgn, Co-Owner, World Championship of Legends, said, “WCL is more than just a cricket league – it is emotion, nostalgia and entertainment coming together on one platform. Looking forward to Season 3, it’s going to be our boldest season yet.” 

World Championship of Legends Season 3 Details

Further details regarding squads, fixtures, venues and broadcast partners are expected to be announced through WCL’s official channels in the coming months. The organisers said the new season would continue to build on the legacy established over the first two editions as the legends prepare to return to action this October.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

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India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details
Tags: ajay devgnhome-hero-pos-4India Championsindia vs pakistanLegends World CupPakistan ChampionsWCL 2026WCL Season 3World Championship of Legends

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India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

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India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details
India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details
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