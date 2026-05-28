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Home > Tech and Auto News > Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design

Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design

Tata launches 2026 Tiago Facelift and EV with upgraded design, tech, safety, competitive pricing, improved range options, and enhanced comfort, targeting budget buyers, EV users, and city driving enthusiasts.

Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch
Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-28 13:00 IST

Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch:  Gets a Proper Glow-Up for 2026- Tata Motors is back again, and this time it’s not just a small update, it’s a proper glow-up. The 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift and Tiago EV Facelift have officially rolled in India, bringing fresh design, smarter tech, and a lot more comfort. Basically, Tata is trying to make its budget hatchback feel a bit less “budget” and a lot more “wow”, you know? For car enthusiasts, this is the fun part, new styles, better features, and more options whether you like petrol, CNG, or the quiet EV glide. In simple terms, the Tiago duo is now a little smarter, sharper, and ready to snag attention in traffic more often.

Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026: Price Details

The 2026 Tata Tiago lineup keeps it pretty simple but still kinda interesting for buyers who want value without losing that “wow” factor. The petrol and CNG versions stay aggressively priced, which makes them a straightforward pick for city driving, while the EV variant brings electric mobility into a more reachable bracket. And yes, Tata could also sweeten the deal with a Battery-as-a-Service option, so you don’t feel that upfront EV pinch too hard. In short, it’s budget-friendly on paper, but it’s also got enough tech and style to make you do a double-take, even in traffic.

Price Table

Variant Price (Ex-showroom)
Tiago Facelift (Petrol/CNG) ₹4.50 lakh – ₹5.00 lakh
Tiago EV Facelift ₹8.00 lakh (starting)

Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026: Engine, Battery & Range Comparison

The 2026 Tiago lineup offers something for everyone, like petrol lovers, CNG savers, and EV enthusiasts. The petrol version leans toward a brisk, city kind of performance, while the CNG option seems to bring better efficiency, wrapped in smart packaging. Then the EV model gives a quiet but punchy drive with two range options. Tata has clearly tried to balance power, day-to-day usability, and overall running costs, so you’re not really pushed into just one direction , you simply choose your driving vibe and move on.

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Engine, Battery & Range Comparison

Variant Engine / Battery Power Output Transmission / Range
Petrol Version 1.2-litre petrol engine 86 PS 5-speed Manual / 5-speed AMT
CNG Version 1.2-litre CNG engine 73.4 PS 5-speed Manual / AMT, dual-cylinder tech
EV (Medium Range) 19.2 kWh battery , 223 km (claimed range)
EV (Long Range) 24 kWh battery , 293 km (claimed range)

Tata Tiago Facelift 2026: Design, Features & Safety That Actually Feel “Next Level”

The 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift is really trying to grab your attention the second it rolls in. Just look at it, sharper LED headlamps with eyebrow-style DRLs that give it a more aggressive face, while the petrol version rocks a sporty black grille and the EV keeps things clean with a closed modern look. Add new R15 diamond-cut alloys, bold black wheel arches, and those connected halo-style LED tail lamps, and suddenly this budget hatchback doesn’t feel so “budget” anymore, not even a little.

Step inside, and things get kinda more interesting. You get a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a fully digital driver display, plus a 360-degree camera that makes parking feel almost too easy for real life. There is wireless charging, fast Type-C ports, and rear AC vents, so it’s still practical for everyday drives.

And on safety, well you’re looking at up to 6 airbags, ESC, and hill hold assist, basically peace of mind wrapped in style, even when traffic is annoying.

  • Sharper LED headlamps with eyebrow-style DRLs
  • Petrol version gets sporty black grille
  • EV gets clean closed grille design
  • New R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Bold black wheel arch cladding
  • Connected halo-style LED tail lamps
  • Features & Interior
  • Dual-screen setup (10.25-inch touchscreen + digital driver display)
  • 360-degree surround camera (first-in-segment feel)
  • Dual wireless charging pads
  • Fast Type-C charging ports (front & rear)
  • Rear AC vents for added comfort
  • Safety
  • Up to 6 airbags (expected)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Enhanced safety tech across variants

Also Read; Is LG Selling Its TV Business To Hisense After 60 Years Of Legacy? Fierce Price Wars, Thin Margins & Chinese Market Pressure

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Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design
Tags: budget EV hatchbackcompact car IndiaTata EV IndiaTata hatchback 2026Tata Motors newsTata Tiago Facelift 2026Tata Tiago price IndiaTiago EV Facelift launchTiago EV rangeTiago features

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Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design

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Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design

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Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design
Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design
Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design
Tata Tiago Facelift And Tiago EV Facelift 2026 Launch: Check Price, Engine Options, Range, New Features and Design

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