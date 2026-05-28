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Home > Sports News > Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India

Aakash Chopra urged selectors not to rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into Team India despite his sensational IPL 2026 performances. The teenage Rajasthan Royals star smashed 97 off 29 balls, but Chopra backed Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to retain their places.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aakash Chopra in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Aakash Chopra in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 14:15 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra, ex-Indian cricketer, has urged the selection committee to extend the opportunity of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and not push him to the India team immediately. With his breathtaking innings of 97 runs off 29 balls in the Mullanpur Eliminator match against SRH on Wednesday, May 28, Sooryavanshi still keeps making news. This indicates that Sooryavanshi has scored 680 runs with a strike rate of 242.86 and an average of 45.33 this season. 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra with unique request

His knock on Wednesday got people talking, with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and others chiming in. Michael Vaughan was one of them and said that India needs to pick him. However, Chopra said that everyone needs to proceed with caution. The former batter said that while his performances need to be taken notice of, Sooryavanshi shouldn’t get into the Indian team at the expense of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have done well to seal their spot.

In his comments, Aakash, while talking about a possible debut or Indian team call-up for Sooryavanshi, said, “We are still 2 years away from the next World Cup. There will be time. Yes, it’s exciting. It’s something that is there which you cannot possibly ignore because IPL is India’s best T20 tournament. So if somebody is just breaking records, shattering records, you’ve got to take it seriously, and this kid is special. There’s no doubt about it. But then you just don’t make changes for the sake of making changes because somebody else has done well.”

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Given how Sanju Samson was named the player of the series for his performances in the T20 World Cup 2026, which India won, Chopra believes it will be unfair on him to be dropped. Similarly, Ishan Kishan was one of the top batters in the tournament and carried his form in the IPL. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, who did not have the best of a time in the World Cup starred in the final with a half-century and continued his performances in the IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Taking the examples of the Indian top three from T20 World Cup, Aakash believed that is difficult to drop them after their stellar returns for the Men in Blue. He said, “It’s very simple for somebody to go out; you need to fail that exam. If somebody’s a topper already, how can you just replace the topper because you think somebody else will actually get more grades? I mean, he is a topper.”

Also Read: India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India
Tags: aakash chopraAbhishek SharmaIPL 2026ishan kishanrajasthan royalssanju samsonVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi India debut

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India
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