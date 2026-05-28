Watch: Amruta Fadnavis Gets Trolled Over Viral ‘Fuel Saving Convoy’ Video Amid PM Modi’s Request

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis has been subject of intense trolling on social media for her cycle ride in a convoy while campaigning for conservation of fuel. The video went viral when Amruta Fadnavis opted to ride a bicycle in Mumbai as part of an awareness drive to save fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for saving fuel. A car and cameramen followed her on the ride on bike and prompted some criticism online users joked the ‘fuel saving’ message is silly and called the event ‘contradictory’ in nature. The viral video was soon shared throughout social media, leading to memes and sarcastic comments from many people online.

Watch The Video







According to the video, Amruta Fadnavis was riding a bike on a Mumbai street, with a number of vehicles, security guards and camera man going around her. Many asked about the logic as a car went ahead and a cameraman on a bike rode right behind to show the way. Soon, the comments against the arrangement started pouring onto social media, with critics sarcastically dubbing it as a ‘masterstroke’ in saving fuel.

Social Media Reaction

FYI:

One person was travelling in a Car, just 1 mtr ahead of this bicycle, to record this video!!😂 Fuel conservation = 🔔 https://t.co/KF3J5KkIqb — Dr. Neha Das (@neha_laldas) May 27, 2026







Honestly I thought this was Dhinchak Pooja. https://t.co/dMsPMrr3P2 — JB (@akki_bauer22_) May 27, 2026







She would have spent two lakh for this nautanki. It would have taken 600rs petrol to reach the destination. https://t.co/WtEhHkFeX1 — Prashant Kanojia (@KanojiaPJ) May 27, 2026







Why Is Amruta Fadnavis Cycling?

The cycling was meant to be connected with the previous speech on citizens’ initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce fuel consumption. Amruta Fadnavis also a few weeks ago shared a video that she is skipping the Cannes Film Festival and not travelling abroad as a part of PM’s request not to travel abroad.

However, some fans have come out in Amruta Fadnavis’ defence, citing the need for security and the presence of the media at such events. Others suggested that the criticism on the internet was merely a symptom of ‘the political harassment that is commonplace in the social media era’.

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