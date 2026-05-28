Who Is Sanjay Mehrotra? The Indian-Origin Billionaire Who Led US Chipmaker Micron Into The Trillion-Dollar Club

From BITS Pilani classrooms to Silicon Valley’s AI chip race, Sanjay Mehrotra’s rise reflects how Indian-origin engineers are quietly powering the next phase of the global technology revolution. When it comes to Indian-origin techies, we all talk about Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella, but there is another Indian-born executive who is quietly changing the future of artificial intelligence at the heart of Silicon Valley. One of the big beneficiaries of the worldwide boom in artificial intelligence is Micron Technology chairman, president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, as the need for advanced memory chips skyrockets globally.

Micron recently hit the historic $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever, making the company one of America’s most valuable tech giants. The milestone also underscores the significance of memory chips, once considered a cyclical and less glitzy part of semiconductors, in the AI revolution that fuels data centres, cloud computing and next-generation applications.

The rise of Mehrotra marks yet another success story that India is etching into the Silicon Valley narrative. He has journeyed from being an engineer at BITS Pilani to heading one of the most critical semiconductor firms in America, illustrating how engineers of Indian origin are making a global impact on the technology business.

Micron’s AI Rally Turns Sanjay Mehrotra A Billionaire

Micron Technology shares rose 3.63% to $928.41 on the Nasdaq on May 28, as investors kept piling into AI-linked semiconductor stocks.

The rally has been incredible. Wall Street is betting on companies that provide critical infrastructure for AI. Micron’s market cap has doubled in just over 48 days. The company’s stock has soared almost 194% this year and an incredible 863% over the last 12 months amid booming demand for memory chips used in AI servers and hyperscale data centres.

The sharp rise has also catapulted Mehrotra into the billionaire club. According to Quiver Quantitative, his net worth is now estimated at roughly $1.2 billion.

Micron is now the third memory chip maker that hit the trillion-dollar market cap this month after Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

Who is Sanjay Mehrotra?

Sanjay is chairman, president and CEO at Micron Technology.

The 67-year-old Sanjay Mehrotra was born in Kapurthala, India, in 1958. The chip mogul moved to the United States of America at the age of eighteen to pursue his studies.

He holds an engineering graduate degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and master’s degrees in electrical engineering & computer sciences from the University of California, Berkeley. Mehrotra has also attended an executive programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

By the time he became President & CEO at Micron in 2017, Mehrotra already possessed an impeccable semiconductors profile under his name with his entrepreneurial contribution, as he was the co-founder of SanDisk along with Eli Harari and Jack Yuan. In fact, SanDisk was the first company to introduce the concept of flash memory storage technology to the marketplace and, in time, became a Fortune 500 company. Finally, in 2016 Western Digital acquired SanDisk in a deal worth approximately $16 billion.

A year later, Mehrotra took the driver’s seat at Micron. It is reportedly said the stock has risen by almost 3,000% under him.

India’s Rising Influence In The Technology World

Mehrotra’s ascent joins a list of Indian-origin executives at the helm of trillion-dollar global companies.

Together with Sundar Pichai at Alphabet and Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Mehrotra personifies a new class of Indian-born leaders that came from middle-class backgrounds to take the lead in the future of the global technology sector.

But unlike software companies, Mehrotra’s success has come in one of the toughest areas of the technology business: semiconductor manufacturing and memory chips, which is known for brutal competition, heavy capital requirements and volatile cycles.

Why Micron Is Critical In The AI Race

Micron is on the hardware backbone of the AI ecosystem, unlike the software giants that are profiting from AI applications.

The company designs and produces advanced memory and storage technologies such as DRAM, NAND flash, and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) chips. They are the key to processing and moving huge volumes of data needed by artificial intelligence systems.

The appetite for ever-bigger AI models has fuelled a surge in demand for sophisticated memory chips. That shift has turned memory makers, once cyclical companies in the semiconductor sector, into some of Wall Street’s hottest AI plays.

The rise of Micron is important for the U.S. strategically as well. Asian companies, in particular Samsung and SK Hynix, have for many years held the lead in the business of memory chips, and now with Micron, a trillion-dollar company, this offers America one of the leading companies in perhaps the most critical part of the semiconductor supply chain.

Kapurthala To Silicon Valley: Sanjay Mehrotra’s Silent Billion Dollar Journey

Sanjay Mehrotra’s rise is more than another billionaire success story born of the AI boom. It’s the story of an Indian student who came to the US with dreams of engineering and ended up running one of the most strategically important semiconductor companies in the world at a defining moment for global technology.

Mehrotra has avoided the spotlight in building companies in one of the toughest corners of the technology industry, unlike many high-profile tech executives. His career is decades of persistence, technical expertise and long-term vision, from co-founding SanDisk to making Micron Technology a trillion-dollar AI-era giant.

Mehrotra’s leadership has brought an Indian-origin executive to the forefront of the global semiconductor race as artificial intelligence transforms industries around the world – a reminder that the AI revolution is not just being powered by software but by the memory chips that power it behind the scenes.

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