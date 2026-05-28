West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

West Indies Home Series Schedule: The 2026 Men’s International Home Series schedule has been formally released by Cricket West Indies (CWI), paving the way for an exciting summer of cricket throughout the Caribbean. According to the CWI website, the 2026 home season will include international series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan, bringing top-tier cricket to several regions and providing months of exciting activity. The remaining two games of the One-Day International series against New Zealand will now take place in Barbados, which has been included as a host location as part of the finalized itinerary.

CWI CEO, Chris Dehring, explained the adjustment, “Cricket West Indies engaged in discussions with the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana regarding logistical challenges associated with hosting the five ODIs. Subsequently, the Governments of Guyana and Barbados proposed a collaborative arrangement to share the matches and associated operational costs between the two territories. Following consultation with New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies approved the arrangement as part of its continued commitment to delivering a successful and memorable series for players, fans, and the wider Caribbean community. Cricket West Indies wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the Governments of Guyana and Barbados for their cooperative spirit, flexibility, and swift action in ensuring the series proceeds without disruption.”

West Indies’ home series kicks off in Jamaica

The summer officially bowls off in Jamaica with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3-14, featuring three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The teams will then travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series scheduled for June 25-29 and July 3-7. Attention will then shift to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with Guyana hosting the opening three matches on July 11, 13 and 16, before the series concludes in Barbados with the final two encounters on July 19 and 21. The final leg of the home season will take place in Trinidad & Tobago, where the “Men in Maroon” will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series from July 25-29 and August 2-6. The series will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match.

West Indies home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan

Sri Lanka series schedule

First ODI – June 3, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Second ODI – June 6, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Third ODI – June 8, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First T20I – June 11, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Second T20I – June 13, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Third T20I – June 14, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First Test – June 25-29, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

Second Test – July 3-7, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

New Zealand series schedule

First ODI – July 11, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Second ODI – July 13, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Third ODI – July 16, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Fourth ODI – July 19, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Fifth ODI – July 21, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pakistan series schedule

First Test – July 25-29, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Second Test – August 2-6, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

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