West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news canada Delhi BJP President NEET paper leak 2026 Karuppu Box Office Collection ajay devgn dk shivakumar Girogia Meloni Airport Screening LAPD bihar Brent crude price 22K gold rate Dubai business news Kuwait latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

Cricket West Indies announced the 2026 men’s home series schedule featuring Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan. Matches will be played across Jamaica, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana and Trinidad, with the Brian Lara Cricket Academy set to host its first-ever Test match.

West Indies announce home series schedule against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
West Indies announce home series schedule against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 14:43 IST

West Indies Home Series Schedule: The 2026 Men’s International Home Series schedule has been formally released by Cricket West Indies (CWI), paving the way for an exciting summer of cricket throughout the Caribbean. According to the CWI website, the 2026 home season will include international series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan, bringing top-tier cricket to several regions and providing months of exciting activity. The remaining two games of the One-Day International series against New Zealand will now take place in Barbados, which has been included as a host location as part of the finalized itinerary. 

CWI CEO, Chris Dehring, explained the adjustment, “Cricket West Indies engaged in discussions with the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana regarding logistical challenges associated with hosting the five ODIs. Subsequently, the Governments of Guyana and Barbados proposed a collaborative arrangement to share the matches and associated operational costs between the two territories. Following consultation with New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies approved the arrangement as part of its continued commitment to delivering a successful and memorable series for players, fans, and the wider Caribbean community. Cricket West Indies wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the Governments of Guyana and Barbados for their cooperative spirit, flexibility, and swift action in ensuring the series proceeds without disruption.” 

West Indies’ home series kicks off in Jamaica

The summer officially bowls off in Jamaica with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3-14, featuring three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The teams will then travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series scheduled for June 25-29 and July 3-7. Attention will then shift to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with Guyana hosting the opening three matches on July 11, 13 and 16, before the series concludes in Barbados with the final two encounters on July 19 and 21. The final leg of the home season will take place in Trinidad & Tobago, where the “Men in Maroon” will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series from July 25-29 and August 2-6. The series will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match. 

You Might Be Interested In

West Indies home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan

Sri Lanka series schedule

  • First ODI – June 3, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • Second ODI – June 6, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • Third ODI – June 8, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • First T20I – June 11, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • Second T20I – June 13, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • Third T20I – June 14, Sabina Park, Jamaica 

  • First Test – June 25-29, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda 

  • Second Test – July 3-7, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda 

New Zealand series schedule

  • First ODI – July 11, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 

  • Second ODI – July 13, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 

  • Third ODI – July 16, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana 

  • Fourth ODI – July 19, Kensington Oval, Barbados 

  • Fifth ODI – July 21, Kensington Oval, Barbados 

Pakistan series schedule

  • First Test – July 25-29, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 

  • Second Test – August 2-6, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Aakash Chopra Warns BCCI Against Rushing IPL 2026 Star Into Team India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean
Tags: west indiesWest Indies 2026 ScheduleWest Indies ScheduleWest Indies vs New ZealandWest Indies vs PakistanWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan in October Confirmed? World Championship of Legends Returns With Season 3 | Check Teams, And Other Details

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s IPL Record; Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh React to RR Star’s Blazing Knock

‘I’ll Tell You After the IPL’: Jofra Archer’s Cheeky Response on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Goes Viral After SRH vs RR Eliminator — WATCH Video

Crystal Palace Beat Rayo Vallecano to Win UEFA Conference League 2026 Final; Jean-Philippe Mateta Scores Historic Winner

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between SRH and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Eliminator

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Software Engineer Who Quit Corporate Job For Farming Dies In Lightning Strike

Gorakhpur Storm Leaves Khajni, Sahajanwa Without Power For 48 Hours

Is iPhone 18 & iPhone 18e Not Launching This Year? Apple’s Split Timeline Rumor Explained

Delhi Priest Makes Woman's Nude Photos, videos Using AI, uploads hundreds of them on social media

Why Japan Banned Indian Mangoes After 20 Years And What It Means For Trade

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 28.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star

Why Is Kasauli Burning? Flames, Smoke Billow From Himachal’s Tourist Hotspot

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment Details: Check Here

22-Year-Old Gujarati Law Student Stabbed To Death In Canada

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean
West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean
West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean
West Indies Cricket Schedule 2026 Announced: WI to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan Across Caribbean

QUICK LINKS