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Home > India News > PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck – Check

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck – Check

Farmers waiting for the PM Kisan Yojana 23rd installment must complete e-KYC, Aadhaar bank linking and land verification to avoid delays in receiving Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck - Check (Image: ANI)
PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck - Check (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-28 14:37 IST

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, (PM-Kisan) scheme keeps giving financial help to millions of farmers across India, via direct benefit transfer. Under this program, eligible farmers are expected to receive Rs 6,000 per year, split into three installments of Rs 2,000 each, not too complicated. A lot of beneficiaries are now quite keen about the release of the 23rd installment, and it may arrive by the end of June or possibly at the start of July 2026. However, even then farmers still need to complete a few mandatory checks and verifications, if they want to avoid delays. The government has also made e-KYC, Aadhaar-to-bank linking, and land verification compulsory, so that the benefits flow only to real, and properly eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment – Latest Update

Farmers who are waiting for the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana might have to sit tight until the end of June, or maybe early July 2026. In this scheme,eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 every year in three equal parts of Rs 2,000 each. But to make sure the next Rs 2,000 amount comes without delay, beneficiaries have to finish some compulsory verification related formalities, you know. If these steps stay incomplete, then that payment can get stuck, and sometimes it just runs late.

Complete These 3 Tasks To Get PM Kisan 23rd Installment

1) e-KYC Complete

e-KYC is one of the most important requirements under the PM Kisan scheme. The verification process ensures that the financial benefits are reaching genuine beneficiaries. Farmers who have not completed e-KYC may not receive the next installment.

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You can complete e-KYC:

  • By visiting the nearest CSC (Common Service Centre)

  • Through the official PM Kisan portal: pmkisan.gov.in

2) Bank Account Aadhaar Link

Farmers must ensure that their Aadhaar number is linked with their bank account. If Aadhaar-bank linking is incomplete, the installment amount may fail to transfer successfully.

To complete this:

  • Visit your bank branch

  • Submit Aadhaar details for linking

  • Verify bank account details properly

3) Land Records Verification

Land verification is another mandatory process under the scheme. Officials verify whether the beneficiary owns eligible agricultural land. If land records are incomplete or unverified, the payment may be stopped.

Farmers should:

  • Update land ownership documents

  • Ensure records are correctly linked with scheme details

  • Visit local agriculture or revenue offices if required

PM Kisan Beneficiary Status? Step-by-Step Process

Farmers can check their beneficiary status online by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

  2. Click on the “Beneficiary Status” option

  3. Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number or registration number

  4. Fill in the captcha code

  5. Click on “Get Data”

  6. Your installment and verification status will appear on the screen

When PM Kisan 23rd Installment comes?

The 23rd installment is expected to come out sometime by the end of June, or maybe early July 2026, basically. In most usual cases, PM Kisan installments get transferred every four months. Since the last cycle seems to finish in June, the beneficiaries are likely to get the next payment during that time. Still, the government hasn’t said any official release date yet.

What Are The Common Reasons For Payment Failure?

  • Incomplete e-KYC

  • Aadhaar not linked with bank account

  • Incorrect bank account details

  • Pending land verification

  • Name mismatch in documents

  • Invalid or inactive bank account

  • Duplicate beneficiary records

Important Tips For Farmers

  • Complete all verification tasks before the end of May

  • Keep Aadhaar and bank details updated

  • Regularly check beneficiary status online

  • Avoid fake calls or fraud related to PM Kisan payments

  • Contact local agriculture offices or CSC centers for assistance

  • Ensure mobile number linked with Aadhaar remains active

Farmers who registered under the PM Kisan Yojana should complete all the pending verification formalities as soon as they can so there is a smoother release of the 23rd installment. Often, incomplete e-KYC, unverified land records, or not linking Aadhaar with the bank account, are among the most common causes behind payment delays , or even outright rejection. Beneficiaries are advised to routinely check their application plus beneficiary status using the official PM Kisan portal and keep their documents, in other words their paperwork updated. Now that the expected release date is getting closer, finishing these necessary steps on time can help farmers get the Rs 2,000 installment without interruption, or those awkward technical issues.

Also Read: Who Is Harsh Malhotra? BJP Picks East Delhi MP To Lead Party’s Delhi Unit, Given Key State Leadership Roles

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PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck – Check
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PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck – Check

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PM Kisan Yojana 23rd Installment: Complete These 3 Tasks Or Your Rs 2000 Installment May Get Stuck – Check
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